Apache Junction Elks lodge donates $2,000 to Paws 4 Life

A check for $2,000 was presented June 29 by the local Elks Lodge to Paws 4 Life, a nonprofit charity that works with pets, service dogs and volunteers.
“If we meet all of our goals, the Grand Lodge gives us the Gratitude Grant of $2,000. This year we gave it to Paws 4 Life,” Dennis Mack, a member of Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail, said.
Exalted Ruler Heather McClellan presented the $2,000 check to Tuni House of Paws 4 Life. The nonprofit’s website is www.paws4life.net.
“The “Gratitude Grant is a grant that we can put in for our lodge to the Grand Lodge through the Elks National Foundation – or as we know it, a ENF – and what that is is it’s something that we donate to as Elks every year and if we hit our per-capita donation for each Elks member, we can apply for that grant to help strengthen a different community-based project in our neighborhood,” Ms. McClellan said.
“We chose Paws 4 Life because of the fact of what they do with the service dogs and their trainers are all volunteers. So they go in and they volunteer to become a trainer, then they get certified and then they do this wonderful training with different service dogs. The service dogs could go to children who may need them or even disabled veterans. That’s the reason why we chose Paws 4 Life,” she said.
It is natural for the Elks Lodge to raise money for charities, she said.
“The Elks Lodge is founded on charity. We support our veterans and we support our children’s charities and that’s what our main goal is – it’s just to raise money to be able to give back to our community and those in need,” Ms. McClellan said.
“Paws 4 Life is very grateful for the gratitude grant. We are a 100 percent volunteer organization and no one receives a paycheck,” Mrs. House of Paws 4 Life said in an e-mailed response to questions. “We offer very affordable training and when working with people with disabilities – and on limited (very limited) incomes – we do not always have the money coverage. This money is used for our cost of operations. Most of that is insurance. Without it we can’t train. Therefore grant applying, and many fundraisers.”
This money will be applied toward trainers including for student trainers.
“Since we are getting a variety of shepherds in the classes, the need is there to bring a shepherd expert trainer in for training,” she said. “We also need to repair some of the agility training area equipment that was damaged. We need to build an airport TSA checkpoint area and plane entrance area out in the agility area. We will also put some into our scholarship program.”
In addition to dogs, Paws 4 Life volunteers are working with its first service pony, she said.
Mrs. House said Paws 4 Life has a limited budget.
“On a limited budget of $6,500 a year just for operations, it is hard without grants to accomplish these goals 100 percent – meaning all of them. But if we can get the trainers in to work with our trainers including our student apprentices this will be a great help,” she said. “Last time five of us took the aggressive-dog training with Sam Kabble and that was a $500 expenditure, but it totally was worth every penny to all (who) took it so we could deal with these types of behaviors with dogs. Unfortunately not all could take it.”
Paws 4 Life’s goals for the remainder of 2017 are to increase its youth program, have more rotations of classes and increase school and organization education regarding service dogs.
“We plan to bring more deaf instructors on board. Currently only have one. We do have deaf people coming to class, therefore we need more trainers (who) sign. We have so many goals but we just have to watch the budget and maybe only achieve (a) few each year,” Mrs. House said.
For more information on the Elks Lodge, go to www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?Lodge=2349.
