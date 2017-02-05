Apache Junction council meeting Feb. 7 includes accepting $18,000 from county for senior services

The Apache Junction City Council is slated to vote Feb. 7 on authorizing the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Pinal County for assistance in funding senior services in a one-time donation in the amount of $18,000, according to an agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
East Valley Adult Resources officials informed the city of Apache Junction last summer that changes in funding allocations were forcing the organization to discontinue services in the city. It had provided programs for seniors, transportation and meals under its agreement with the city of Apache Junction.
Since then, the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department has taken over administrative functions related to senior services.
The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting Oct. 18 approved spending $28,000 in a contract with Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens. The nonprofit has taken over serving and distributing congregate and home-delivered meals as well as providing some transportation to seniors in the area. The contract is for the balance of the fiscal year, ending June 30.
Also on the agenda are:
•awarding a contract to Southwest Slurry Seal for street maintenance work in various locations within the city in partial fulfillment of fiscal year’s 2016-17 street maintenance plan. The work would be through the Pinal County cooperative for $306,000 including a 10 percent contingency.
•resolution No. 17-01, allowing the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Pinal County Public Works Department to include Pinal County residents to partake in the city’s annual household hazardous waste event for a term of three years with an option to renew for an additional two years. Pinal County shall reimburse the city for costs attributable to county residents participation up to an amount not to exceed $10,000.
•a presentation by and discussion with Larry Johnson and/or Andrea Chisolm of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center on the performance of the Visitor Information Center for the second quarter of fiscal year 2016-17.
•a public hearing on an application for an interim permit, person transfer, limited liability company, series 6 liquor license for Cobbs Restaurant and Lounge at 944 W. Apache Trail. The next step in the process is for the council to hold a public hearing on the application and make a recommendation for approval or denial to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
•a public hearing on an application for a special event liquor license for Superstition Mountain Rotary Club for Lost Dutchman Days Feb. 24-26 at 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. The next step in the process is for the council to hold a public hearing on the application and make a recommendation for approval or denial to be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
•a public hearing and consideration of resolution No. 17-03, declaring as a public record the “2017 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 15: Public Park Regulations”; and declaring an emergency.
•a public hearing and consideration of ordinance No. 1442, amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, by repealing Chapter 15: Public Park Regulations in its entirety; and adopting by reference a new Chapter 15: Public Park Regulations more fully detailed in that certain document entitled “2017 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 15: Public Park Regulations”; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; providing for penalties; and declaring an emergency
•consideration of appointment to an existing vacancy on the Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District No. 1 Board of Directors. The council interviewed applicants for consideration at the Jan. 17 city council meeting.
•direction to staff authorizing the city manager to transmit a commitment letter to the Arizona Department of Housing in support of Adams Construction and Management Co. Inc. low-income housing tax credit application for a 52-unit townhome project known as Apache Junction Villas and providing for a one-half of 1 percent cash flow loan (estimated between $30,000 to $50,000), as well as future consideration by the city council of a development agreement, loan agreement and promissory note (southeast corner of Tepee Street and Plaza Drive).
•council direction to staff on amendments to city code creating authority for council to schedule special elections for referendum, initiative and recalls.