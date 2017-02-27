Apache Junction Construction Code Board of Appeals meeting cancelled
The Feb. 27 meeting of the Apache Junction Construction Code Board of Appeals was canceled. The next scheduled meeting is March 27.
The primary duty of the board is to hear and decide appeals made by individuals regarding construction codes and decisions made by code compliance officers. To learn more about the board, go to https://www.ajcity.net/878/Construction-Code-Board-of-Appeals.
