Apache Junction City Council to hold public hearing on budget May 15

The Apache Junction City Council is considering the city budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year and the public is invited to join in the discussion.
The general fund budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year amounts to $28,032,475, a 0.86 percent increase over 2016-17, according to a press release.
The council will hold a public hearing on the budget at its 7 p.m. May 15 meeting in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The proposed budget reflects a general fund increase of less than 1 percent over last year and includes two new positions related to the opening of the new Flatiron Community Park. The budget also includes providing senior services to residents, an increase for mandated costs associated with the public safety personnel retirement system and for employees’ health insurance coverage.
The council introduced the proposed budget at its May 1 work session (see the video at http://apachejunction.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=1241) and will hold the mandated public hearing with tentative budget adoption on May 15. The council will then consider final budget adoption at its June 20 meeting.