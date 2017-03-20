Apache Junction City Council meets Tuesday

The Apache Junction City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Items on the agenda include:
•Consideration of Resolution No. 17-08, authorizing the city of Apache Junction to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Phoenix for use of the Phoenix Business Intelligence System. As discussed at the March 6 work session, this action will allow the city to use the tax dashboards developed by the city of Phoenix regarding municipal sales and use tax collection data.
•Presentation and discussion on the fiscal year financial update.
•Consideration of application for a special event liquor license for Arizona Elk Society at 2910 W. Apache Trail on March 25. The next step in the process is for the council to hold a public hearing on the application and make a recommendation for approval or denial to be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
•Presentation, discussion and consideration of proposed resolution No. 17-06 committing local funds as leverage for the fiscal year 2016 state special project grant application.
•Presentation, discussion, and consideration of proposed resolution No. 17-05 authorizing the submission of applications to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety federal fiscal year 2018 grant program.
•Council direction to staff on the proposed process to procure services for the operation of a local visitor information center.