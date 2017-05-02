Apache Junction City Council meets May 2

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting Tuesday, May 2, is slated to vote on a janitorial services contract with JB Superior Maintenance Services LLC in the amount of $22,988.94 per month with an annual cost of $275,867.28. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The council is slated to designate the week of May 21-27 as Public Works Week. Brian Gleave, fleet supervisor, is to accept a proclamation.
In other business, the council is slated to vote on:
•an employment agreement with a presiding magistrate. The current employment agreement with Judge James W. Hazel Jr. expires on June 30. This new agreement will be for a period of two years beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2019. The annual base salary is $131,000.
• a request by Kathleen Pavicevic, represented by Brian C. Locker of Fowler St. Clair Law Firm, to rezone a 1.2-acre property at 980 E. Scenic St. to allow horses on the property that is developed with a conventional single-family home, on a lot less than 1.25 gross acres.
•amend Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 8: Business, Article 8-8: Requirements for Community and Civic Events, adding a public notification process on outdoor entertainment activities which create noise, odor, dust, lighting, vibrations or otherwise include the use of amplified music in any form (recorded or live).
•direct staff on City Code Chapter 8 Business and City Tax Code in order to make both codes compatible with state changes in tax law; restore the pre-July 2007 manner of licensing businesses; establish a means of meeting the needs of zoning and building codes, law enforcement and public safety; customize requirements to meet local needs where possible; and update text to reflect current definitions and terminology. Council discussed this item at the April 17 work session. Direction is being requested to proceed with review of the codes to research and bring back recommendations that reflect current state of the law, best practices, customize code provisions to meet local needs where possible and restore access to licensing information needed by several city departments.