Apache Junction City Council meets Jan. 17

A rezoning to allow placement of a manufactured home west of the northwest corner of South Warner Drive and West 16th Avenue will be considered by the Apache Junction City Council at a 7 p.m. Jan. 17 meeting at the City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., according to a public notice.
The agenda is posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
CMH Homes Inc, represented by Waleed Hammad, is requesting the rezoning of a .24-acre property at 2888 W. 16th Ave.
Other items on the agenda include:
•a presentation and discussion with Kevin Camberg of Fester and Chapmen regarding the 2015-16 comprehensive annual financial report.
•consideration of approval of special event liquor license application for Elks Lodge No. 2349 for a beer and brat feast to be held Feb. 23 at 2455 N. Apache Trail.
•consideration of approval of a special event liquor license for Elks Lodge No. 2349 for a rodeo dance to be held Feb. 25 at 2455 N. Apache Trail.
•consideration of application for a special event liquor license for Salt River Wild Horse Management Group for Jan. 28 at 2910 W. Apache Trail.
•consideration of application for an interim permit, new license, limited liability company, series 10 liquor license for Quick and Easy Shell III at 1571 W. Apache Trail. This item was continued from the Dec. 6.
•consideration of application for an interim permit, new license, corporation, series 10 liquor license for Shell Foodmart at 420 N. Apache Trail.
•consideration of an ordinance amending the Apache Junction City Code concerning security alarm systems and false alarms.
•interviewing applicants for the vacancy on the Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 Board of Directors.
•a presentation and discussion on proposed allowing the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Pinal County for funding of senior services.
•a presentation and discussion on an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Pinal County Public Works Department to include Pinal County residents to partake in the city’s annual household hazardous waste event for a term of three years with an option to renew for an additional two years. Pinal County shall reimburse the city for costs attributable to county residents participation up to an amount not to exceed$10,000.