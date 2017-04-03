Apache Junction City Council meets April 4

John Mitchell, the city of Apache Junction’s interim public works director, is to be introduced at the April 4 meeting of the Apache Junction City Council. Giao Pham is leaving the position for a job with another municipality.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. April 4, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Other items on the agenda are:

•consideration of application for a special event liquor license for Salt River Wild Horse Management Group for April 9 at 2910 W. Apache Trail. The council may make a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
•public hearing and award of bid for towing-services contractors.
•public hearing on Ordinance No. 1445 amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 2: Mayor, Council and Appointed Boards and Commissions, Article 2-3: Council Election, by adding section 2-3-6 Initiative, Referendum and Recall Special Elections; repealing any conflicting provisions, providing for severability and declaring an emergency.
•council direction to staff on Apache Junction becoming a “Golden Rule City.” On March 20 the mayor and city council heard a presentation from representatives of Arizona Interfaith Movement on what becoming a “Golden Rule City” means. Cities in Arizona that participate in the program include Flagstaff, Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler and Scottsdale.

