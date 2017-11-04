Apache Junction accepting applications for board vacancies

A general contractor is needed to fill one of two vacancies on the city of Apache Junction’s Construction Code Board of Appeals in addition to three openings in the Municipal Property Corporation and the Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District.
The city is seeking applicants these boards and commissions which provide an excellent opportunity to work closely with other citizens and the city council to provide input in their decisions about the future of the city.
Board and commission members are appointed by council after submission of an application and a council interview during a work session meeting. Appointments are unpaid and serve a fixed term (terms vary by board and commission).
The following is a list of current vacancies:
- Construction Code Board of Appeals –one general contractor and one lay person; the general contractor position is open to area residents while the lay person representative must be a city resident.
- Municipal Property Corporation Board – one position; open to city residents only
- Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District (Sewer district) – one position; open to property owners within the district service area.
While it is helpful if applicants have some experience or knowledge about the board or commission on which they wish to serve, the desire to contribute talents, ideas and opinions to enhance the community is most important. Time commitments vary based on the specific appointment; some meet monthly while others meet on an as-needed basis, according to a press release.
By law, sewer district board members cannot own 40 acres in the district, cannot be an employee or agent of a landowner who owns 40 acres or more in the district, cannot be an employee of the city or the county and cannot be an elected official of the city or county.
The sewer district is an independent, public, nonprofit entity developed solely for the benefit of its customers and the Apache Junction community to operate and maintain a regional system for the collection, transport and treatment of sewage from the properties existing within its boundaries.
Applications must be received by the city clerk’s office by Wednesday, Nov. 15. Candidates will be interviewed and appointed at council meetings in December. Applications and additional information are available online at www.ajcity.net/boards. For those who do not have access to a computer, applications can be made online at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Rd., and can be picked up at the city clerk’s office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.