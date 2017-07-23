Apache Junction accepting applications for board and commission vacancies

The city of Apache Junction is seeking applicants for various boards and commissions. Serving on a board or commission provides an opportunity to work closely with other citizens and the city council to help make decisions about the future of the city, according to a press release.
Board and commission members are appointed by council after submission of an application and a council interview during a work session meeting. Appointments are unpaid and serve a fixed term (terms vary by board and commission).
The following is a list of current vacancies:
•Board of Adjustment – three positions
•Construction Code Board of Appeals – one professional architect or engineer, one general contractor, one contractor (other than a general contractor) and one lay person
•Health and Human Services Commission – two positions
•Library Board – two positions
•Municipal Property Corporation Board – two positions
•Parks and Recreation Commission – two positions
•Planning and Zoning Commission – three positions
All appointments require residency within the city of Apache Junction with the exception of the Construction Code Board of Appeals and the Health and Human Services Commission. While it is helpful to have some experience or knowledge about the board or commission on which a person would wish to serve, the desire to contribute your talents, ideas and opinions to enhance the community is most important. Time commitments vary based on the specific appointment; some meet monthly while others meet on an as-needed basis, according to the release.
Applications must be received by the city clerk’s office by Monday, Aug. 28. Candidates will be interviewed and appointed at council meetings in September and October. Applications and additional information are available online at www.ajcity.net/boards. For those who do not have access to a computer, applications can be made online at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, and can be picked up at the city clerk’s office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.