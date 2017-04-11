Allowing horses on less than 1.25 acres before Apache Junction planning commission April 11

Allowing horses on a lot of less than 1.25 gross acres will be discussed at the Tuesday, April 11, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. It will be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E Superstition Blvd.
A public hearing will be held for case PZ-12-16, a request by Kathleen Pavicevic, represented by Brian C. Locker of Fowler St. Clair Law Firm, to rezone a 1.2-acre property at 980 E. Scenic St. from high density multiple-family residential to low density single-family residential by planned development. The rezoning proposes to allow horses on the property that is developed with a conventional single-family home on a lot less than 1.25 gross acres.
Also on the agenda is a presentation and discussion on case PZ-1-17 and PZ-2-17, a proposed city-initiated corrective rezoning from medium density single-family residences, conventional housing permitted to medium high density single-family residences by planned development, conventional housing permitted. Case PZ-1-17, Evelyn Subdivision, is on Main Drive between West First Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. Case PZ-2-17, Hughes Place, is on Ocotillo Drive between West First Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. The purpose of these rezonings is to correct non-conforming lots, setbacks and lot widths through the use of a planned development overlay for two subdivisions that have been incorrectly zoned dating back to the city’s incorporation.