Allowing horses on less than 1.25 acres before Apache Junction planning commission April 11

Apr 11th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Allowing horses on a lot of less than 1.25 gross acres will be discussed at the Tuesday, April 11, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. It will be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E Superstition Blvd.

A public hearing will be held for case PZ-12-16, a request by Kathleen Pavicevic, represented by Brian C. Locker of Fowler St. Clair Law Firm, to rezone a 1.2-acre property at 980 E. Scenic St. from high density multiple-family residential to low density single-family residential by planned development. The rezoning proposes to allow horses on the property that is developed with a conventional single-family home on a lot less than 1.25 gross acres.

Also on the agenda is a presentation and discussion on case PZ-1-17 and PZ-2-17, a proposed city-initiated corrective rezoning from medium density single-family residences, conventional housing permitted to medium high density single-family residences by planned development, conventional housing permitted. Case PZ-1-17, Evelyn Subdivision, is on Main Drive between West First Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. Case PZ-2-17, Hughes Place, is on Ocotillo Drive between West First Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. The purpose of these rezonings is to correct non-conforming lots, setbacks and lot widths through the use of a planned development overlay for two subdivisions that have been incorrectly zoned dating back to the city’s incorporation.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie