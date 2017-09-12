Reminder: Alarm codes changed for Apache Junction commercial, residential users

The Apache Junction City Council earlier this year passed and adopted an update to the city codes regarding security alarm systems (Volume 1, Chapter 16, Security Alarms Systems) and the public safety fee schedule (Volume 1, Chapter 4, Article 4-7 (public safety fee schedule), Section 4-7-1, Subsection J (security alarm permit fees).
The proposed changes to the city codes were recommended and passed for the following reasons:
•to reduce the number of false alarms received from businesses and residences.
•to address officer safety as a result of recurring false alarms.
•encouraging and educating residents and business owners to register their alarms systems with the city as required by city ordinance.
•updating the alarm permit program and better align it with surrounding jurisdictions.
•enhancing prioritization in all calls for service.
•providing an improved response to actual alarms for burglaries and robberies.
The following changes to the city codes regarding security alarm systems and security alarm permit fees were both approved and adopted by the city council:
•the alarm user permit fee was increased from $10 to $15 for residential users and to $25 for commercial users. The fees for both residential users and commercial users are now payable annually. This is also a change as the fee was formerly a one-time permit fee.
•the number of false alarms permitted annually has been reduced for both residential and commercial users; the previous code allowed five false alarms annually for all users.
•for Residential users: Two false alarms annually for residential users after which a $50 fee will be assessed and each subsequent alarms will be assessed in $50 fee increments. (For example: the third false alarm for a residential user will be assessed $50, the fourth false alarm for a residential user will be assessed $100, the fifth will be assessed $150 and so forth.)
•for commercial/business users: One false alarm annually after which a new $50 fee will be assessed, each subsequent false alarm will be assessed a fee in $50 increments. (For example: the second false alarm for a commercial user will be assessed $50, the third false alarm will be assessed $100, the fourth false alarm will be assessed $150, and so on.)
•for commercial/business users: One false panic/holdup alarm annually, after which a new $100 fee will be assessed and subsequent false panic/holdup alarms will be assessed in $100 increments. (For example: the second false panic/holdup alarm will be assessed a fee of $100, the third will be assessed a fee of $200, the fourth will be assessed a fee of $300, etc.)
•any non-registered user is subject to a $100 administrative penalty for the first false alarm and a new $200 administrative penalty for the second false alarm with possible civil and/or criminal penalties for subsequent alarms.
The overall intent of these changes is aimed at reducing the number of false alarms that officers respond to, allowing them to respond more efficiently and effectively address genuine criminal activity.
The changes in the new city ordinance went into effect on May 1. At that time, all requirements of the new ordinance began to be enforced. Letters were included with renewal letters to notify alarm users of the new requirements.
For more information on the city’s alarm program, call Jerry Ward, city alarm coordinator, at 480-474-5448.
