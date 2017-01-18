AJ residents file lawsuit to stop acceptance of petitions that force public vote on landfill

Two Apache Junction residents employed by Allied Waste Services of Phoenix have filed a lawsuit to prevent the acceptance of petitions submitted by the Stop Mount Trashmore group against the Apache Junction Landfill.
“The purpose of the lawsuit is to bring to light the numerous violations of law committed by a group of Phoenix lobbyists, politicians and profiteers calling themselves ‘Stop Mount Trashmore’ who are backing the petition drive and to stop these outsiders from taking benefits away from AJ residents to make a fast buck,” Michael Anthony Scerbo of Rose Moser Allyn Public and Online Relations, representing AJ Wins You Win and Apache Junction Landfill, said in a press release. “This outside group wants to force Apache Junction to hold an expensive and unneeded election in order to close ‘The Phil.’ That’s because they own land for a potential landfill nearby in Pinal County. They make millions if ‘the Phil’ closes and Apache Junction would lose. The illegal petitions submitted by ‘Stop Mount Trashmore’ seek to overturn an ordinance unanimously passed by the Apache Junction City Council and endorsed by the AJ Chamber of Commerce.”
The lawsuit, filed in Pinal County Superior Court, lists the group AJ Wins You Win, Apache Junction Landfill and Apache Junction residents Bobby Henson and Ed Lee as plaintiffs. Listed as defendants are Stop Mount Transhmore Community Organization LLC, the city of Apache Junction, the seven members of the Apache Junction City Council, City Clerk Kathy Connelly, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes and Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross.
“Bobby and Ed are employees of Allied Waste Services of Phoenix, not the landfill. They are plaintiffs in this case as individual residents of AJ; not because of their employment with Allied,” Mr. Scerbo said in an e-mailed response to questions. “They support the landfill but are not formal members of the AJ Wins You Win organization.”
More than 3,000 people signed petitions to allow a public vote on the Apache Junction Landfill expansion plan approved in December by the Apache Junction City Council. Dec. 31, 2035, was set as the closure date for the landfill at 4050 S. Tomahawk Road and solid waste and covering soil may be piled as high as 1,723 feet above mean sea level, the council decided Dec. 6.
“We are disappointed that Republic Services is putting its profits over the will of more than 3,000 Apache Junction residents by funding an expensive lawsuit to deny a public vote on the Apache Junction Landfill expansion plan. It’s time this landfill closes for good and we deserve to have a voice in this major decision,” Diane Burns, chairwoman of the Stop Mount Trashmore Committee, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“Our committee spent the last 30 days talking to Apache Junction residents face to face,” Ms. Burns said in a press release. “It’s clear to us that residents have an overwhelming desire to have a voice in their future. This is a bad deal for our community. We look forward to continuing the conversation with voters,” she said.
“It’s time to let this landfill close when it’s full, which was the promise made to Apache Junction residents over and over,” Ms. Burns said in the release. “It’s time to move forward as a community and start pursuing alternatives instead of kicking the can down the road. We need leadership that cares about our future and that’s the message Apache Junction residents are clearly sending by signing this petition.”
The group Stop Mount Trashmore represents about 75 local Apache Junction residents who are opposed to the height increase and 2035 life extension approved by the Apache Junction City Council on Dec. 6, Andy Jacobs of Strategy 48, which represents Stop Mount Trashmore Community Organization LLC, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“By signing the petition, a registered voter is essentially asking for the council action to be referred to the ballot in the next election so voters can affirm or reject the ordinance. If voters reject the council action, the ordinance that governs how the landfill operates would return to the pre-Dec. 6 status quo,” he said. “The Stop Mount Trashmore group represents residents who believe the landfill should close as soon as it is full with no height expansion and unless the city council reconsiders its action a referendum election is the best way to achieve that goal.”
City council decisions
The city council at an April 19 meeting postponed acting on proposals that could extend the life and increase the height of the Apache Junction Landfill, which is nearing capacity, until the Dec. 6 meeting. Republic Services is the parent company of the owner, Apache Junction Landfill Corp.
At the April meeting, the council directed city staff to add a condition requiring groundwater-monitoring wells. As presented at a work session Nov. 14, AJLC is to bear all costs associated with the creation, processing, implementation and management of a groundwater-monitoring plan and will submit a report to the city annually regarding the status and findings of the groundwater monitoring.
AJLC will be required to submit a report to the city annually for 30 years on the status and findings of the groundwater-monitoring plan unless ADEQ has determined that the monitoring is no longer needed.
According to slideshow presented at the Nov. 14 work session, the Apache Junction Landfill opened in the late 1950s as a private dump. It operated under Pinal County jurisdiction until 1988 when it was annexed to the city. Allied Waste Industries purchased the 40-acre landfill in 1993; three years later it purchased the surrounding 89 acres from the Arizona State Land Department. The property ownership was transferred from Allied Waste to the Apache Junction Landfill Corp. The current zoning allows the solid waste to be piled as high as 1,685 above mean sea level and closure.
A 1998 city of Apache Junction agreement with the landfill never had a closing date, City Attorney Joel Stern said at the Nov. 14 work session.
The 1998 agreement included free dump weeks and how much money the city would receive based on the tonnage, he said.
The latest agreement increases the host fee the city receives for waste storage. The present fee of $1 per ton would be increased to $1.25 per ton immediately; it would increase by 10 cents every five years and then 10 cents each year for the last five years. The extra money would go toward the creation of a park on the landfill site after it closes. The agreement also allows the city to dispose of 5,000 tons per year at no charge, according to the city records.
In pre-recession times, the landfill was receiving 400,000 tons a year, City Manager Bryant Powell said at the Nov. 14 work session.
Lawsuit against petitions
The lawsuit identifies violations of law that call into question the legality of every petition sheet and every signature, Mr. Scerbo said in a press release.
“It points out that the proponents failed to properly register with the Apache Junction city clerk before circulating petitions, which is clearly required by law to inform voters who is behind petition drives. In fact, the real opponent of the landfill, a Phoenix real estate company, was required to be identified in the name of the committee circulating the petitions,” he said.
“The lawsuit also points out that the proponents failed to attach necessary documents to the petitions, which is required so that signers can be informed about the petition. Also, the petitions failed to properly describe the issue to be placed on the ballot and deliberately failed to disclose the many benefits the landfill provides. At one point the petition inaccurately claims the ordinance will expand the landfill when in fact the acreage remains the same,” he said.
“Apache Junction’s economy greatly benefits from the landfill. I live less than a mile away. The people who want to close it simply want to make millions at the expense of AJ residents,” Mr. Lee said in the release.
“This landfill is an integral part of AJ’s economy. We should not let a group of outsiders close it and cost AJ jobs, revenue, and the convenience of having a landfill in the city,” Mr. Henson said in the release.
