Apache Junction Food Bank seeking executive director candidates

The Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, is looking to hire an executive director. First review of applications is slated to occur June 1.
The position opening comes as former-executive director Paula Susmark resigned, according to Patricia Notestine, food bank interim board president.
“Ms. Susmark resigned as our executive director last month. Any further information regarding her employment with the Apache Junction Food Bank is confidential,” Ms. Notestine said.
Several descriptions, qualifications and responsibilities are listed for the executive director position at the food bank’s website, www.ajfoodbank.org: leadership to the organization, strategic planning and ensuring financial stability. It also states the person should be “professional and personable,” and someone “who understands the benefit of public relations in a small community.” The description lists other duties such as supporting and supervising the operations manager, strengthen organizational relationships and leadership in fundraising activities.
The Apache Junction Food Bank, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has helped east Valley residents since 1983. The AJFB’s website states that the organization received its first block-grant from Community Action Human Resources Agency in 1984. It also states that more than 38,000 people have been served more than a million pounds of food and $250,000 has been donated in the organization’s existence.
19,000 pounds of food donated
On May 13 the U.S. Postal Service held its annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. According to Betty Bowes of Apache Junction Food Bank, the event collected more than 19,000 pounds from residents for the food bank.
“Postal carriers picked up donations along their routes all day long, while more than 100 volunteers stood by at the food bank warehouse to unload, sort, and stock the huge influx of non-perishables,” Ms. Bowes said in a press release.
“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Sharon Brown of the food bank’s volunteer committee said in the release. “With kids out of school and the departure of our winter guests, our food needs increase greatly during the summer months. This will be a good start, but we’ll be in constant need of additional food as the summer goes on. Without school-supported programs, our clients’ food budgets are stretched to the breaking point. I hope our supporters will think of us when they do their grocery shopping and pick up a few extra items to donate. We can’t let our kids go hungry,” she said.
Jim Jones, food bank operations manager, thanked the volunteers who worked so tirelessly with him all day, including Mayor Jeff Serdy, Councilwoman Christa Rizzi, City Manager Bryan Powell and Police Chief Thomas Kelly. Store managers and associates of both the Apache Trail and Signal Butte Walmart stores participated, as did National Honor Society and ROTC students from Apache Junction and Higley high schools, he said in the release.
Editor’s note: R. Nicholas Evans is a freelance writer for the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper.