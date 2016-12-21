Apache Junction Elks Lodge raises $3,096 to fight breast cancer

Members of Elks Lodge No. 2349 raised $3,096 to fight breast cancer in the “Don’t be a Chump! Check for a Lump!” program. From left, Patty Gilie, Jenny Judd and Holly Rose hold the check with Elks Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack.
“Don’t be a Chump! Check for a Lump!” educates women on the facts regarding breast cancer, ways to lower one’s risk of breast cancer and resources in the community, according to a press release.
“With your help we educate our community on breast-health awareness and prevention of breast cancer to help save lives. We offer direct assistance to breast-cancer patients in Arizona with free wigs,” Ms. Rose said in a letter of thanks to the Elks Lodge.
The group provides a wig to women who are undergoing chemotherapy for breast-cancer treatment. The program has provided wigs to more than 700 women, including 267 in 2015, she said in the letter. For more information, go to www.checkforalump.org. For more information on the Elks Lodge, go to www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?Lodge=2349.