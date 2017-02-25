Apache Junction district receives WIFA Drinking Water Project of the Year Award

An official with the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona on Feb. 21 presented its Drinking Water Project of the Year Award to the Superstition Area Water Plant, which is operated by the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District. The Superstition Area Water Plant is a $9 million Central Arizona Project water treatment plant on Ironwood Drive just south of Baseline Road that was funded through WIFA. The Apache Junction City Council acts as the district’s governing board.
From left are WIFA Communications Director Susan Craig; district board members Jeff Struble and Jeff Serdy; Frank Blanco, AJ water district director; district board members Gail Evans, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker; Mike Loggins, AJ water district engineer; and district board member Christa Rizzi. The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system. Up until this year the water was treated at the city of Mesa’s Brown Road Treatment Plant before being introduced into the distribution system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.
For other information about the facility, go to http://apachejunctionindependent.com/?s=Superstition+Area+Water+Plant. Learn more about WIFA at www.azwifa.gov/.
