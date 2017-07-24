Apache Junction City Council decides oleanders should not be restricted near horses

The chairman of the Superstition Horsemen’s Association is disappointed after the Apache Junction City Council voted 5-2 to stop pursuing an ordinance that would restrict oleanders near horses.
“The second motion to take no further action even prevents us from adding any kind of language to the recommended plant list saying ‘don’t plant oleanders because they are poisonous’ or “we recommend you don’t plant oleanders because they are poisonous,” Apache Junction resident Darryl Cross, SHA chairman, said after the council’s July 18 decision.
Banning or limiting the use of oleander and other poisonous plants near horses was discussed at the Tuesday night Apache Junction City Council meeting. It was held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. See the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Apache Junction Vice Mayor Chip Wilson had asked for the item to be put on a council agenda late last year because a local resident had brought it to his attention during a call-to-the-public portion of a council meeting. Horses can die after eating a small amount of the plant’s leaves, the resident said. A working group of interested citizens and staff members met since the beginning of the year to discuss the issue and make a recommendation to the council.
City Attorney Joel Stern said the citizens committee came up with suggested wording for an ordinance, with recent changes including that it was only for horses and not other animals.
“And in addition to that, the other big thing they wanted to include in this draft was that ‘enforcement of this subsection shall be complaint-based,’ so it’s not going to be a situation where city staff is going to go around looking for oleanders,” Mr. Stern said.
Vice Mayor Wilson made a motion to direct city staff to draft an ordinance to include the above wording and a suggestion by Mr. Cross to first find out if the oleanders were there before the horses. Mr. Cross had asked that it state: “The investigating code officer is required to reasonably investigate and determine who was there first – the horses or the oleander – before any action is taken regarding an oleander complaint. If it is determined that the oleander was there first, no action shall be taken.”
The motion failed, 2-5, with Vice Mayor Wilson and Mayor Serdy voting yes and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Dave Waldron, Christa Rizzi and Robin Barker voting no.
Councilwoman Evans then made a motion to take no further action and it was approved 5-2, with Mayor Serdy and Vice Mayor Wilson voting no.
Councilwoman Rizzi, who has burros, said she has oleanders on her property and has not had any problems.
“I really wanted to give the horse community a win,” she said in an interview after the meeting. “We love the horse people, I’m part of the horse people, but, like I explained, I have burros and I have a neighbor who has horses. We do have oleanders along the fence line and it’s just never been an issue. I’ve been there 20 years. I’ve had the burros for five or six years. It’s never been an issue. What happens is, we just can’t be getting in the middle of civil disputes. We’ve got to encourage neighbors to work together. And if there’s a problem, somebody can call the city and the city can still intervene. There’s things we can do without going for the ordinance change.”
