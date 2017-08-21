ADOT work on Apache Junction roundabout includes intersection to south

Above in green are the city of Apache Junction natural vegetation, landscaping and irrigation limits of responsibility, in orange the Pinal County area of responsibility and in pink the Arizona State Land Department area of responsibility for the roundabout. Below in grey is the Arizona Department of Transportation right-of-way and in hash marks the area owned by the city of Apache Junction (previously given to the city by ADOT) at the intersection of Apache Trail and Idaho Road that is to be repaved in the project.
Construction on the traffic roundabout that the Arizona Department of Transportation is funding at State Route 88 and Superstition Boulevard includes repaving the intersection of North Apache Trail and Idaho Road, the Apache Junction City Council was told Aug. 15.
Raquel Schatz, project engineer for the city of Apache Junction, showed several slides in a presentation at the Aug. 15 meeting including one with Idaho Road.
“The little picture … it shows the right-of-way for the intersection of Apache Trail and Idaho, where it goes off to SR 88. And the purpose of this is ADOT had added this into the roundabout project. This portion here, pavement preservation is in dire need… and ADOT was very well aware of it. So ADOT is adding this to the project only to save construction-money costs. So that way they can have a single contractor do the roundabout and this intersection area as opposed to hiring another contractor,” she said.
“So are they going to repave the intersection itself and then north on 88 here?” Councilwoman Robin Barker asked later. “Are they going to go all the way to the roundabout area?”
“Correct,” Ms. Schatz said.
“So they are going to do that entire strip,” Mrs. Barker said.
“Exactly,” Ms. Schatz said. “Previously to ADOT adding this portion into here, they were just going to … just going to make it so that the road into the roundabout was going to be a straight shot and so they decided, ‘Well, let’s include that other portion, all the way straight through’ and they just decided to make it straight… Yeah, there was going to be like about 350-, close to 500-foot gap that they weren’t going to pave and now they are including it in this project. Still, again, no cost to the city,” she said.
ADOT is to design, advertise, award and administer construction of the roundabout and other intersection improvements such as installation of the lighting system and landscape and irrigation.
The council approved an intergovernmental agreement with ADOT where the city provides landscape and irrigation maintenance for the roundabout southeast of Apache Junction City Hall. Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron and Mrs. Barker.
The city of Apache Junction, Pinal County and the state department all have some responsibility for landscaping, Ms. Schatz said. ADOT will maintain its right-of-way and the city will pay for art within the roundabout, she said.
Councilman Struble pulled the item from the consent agenda to discuss it, he said.
“You guys have some estimated costs of what it’s going to cost us annually for maintenance?” he asked.
The cost is estimated as $6,000-$8,000 a year, Ms. Schatz said, without the addition of the artwork in the middle of the roundabout.
“For planning purposes for fiscal year ‘18-’19, our parks department will be the lead and we’ll work with a private contractor for $6,000-$8,000, our first estimate, and then we have all flexibility on what goes in the actual middle area,” Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said.
