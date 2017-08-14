Arizona Department of Transportation to help with roundabout in Apache Junction
Courtesy of ADOT
The Arizona Department of Transportation is slated to provide landscape and irrigation maintenance for a traffic roundabout to be installed at Superstition Boulevard and State Route 88 (North Idaho Road), southeast of Apache Junction City Hall. The city council is slated to consider an intergovernmental agreement with ADOT at the Tuesday, Aug. 15, meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at 300 W. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Courtesy of ADOT
