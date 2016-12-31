A look back at the news of 2016

The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent offers its readers a look back on 2016 stories. Below are notable stories in the printed Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent.
January 2016
Fire district providing emergency patient transport
Superstition Fire and Medical District began a historic new service to the area starting on Monday, Jan. 4. With the addition of five new ambulances into its fleet of state-of-the-art emergency rescue equipment, SFMD paramedics and EMTs began responding to calls where the transport of critical patients is needed. Less critical, or low-acuity medical transports, will continue to be provided by Southwest Ambulance.
The new ambulances are 2015 Horton models and will match looks and colors with the rest of the SFMD fleet of emergency vehicles. Each ambulance costs approximately $208,000. We received a $200,000 grant from the Gila River Indian Community for one of them. The new units are equipped with many new features for both patient comfort and care, and items that will assist the paramedics while treating a patient while in route to the hospital.
Each new ambulance is equipped with a Stryker Power Pro Cot Power-PRO XT. This innovative battery-powered hydraulic system that raises and lowers the patient with the touch of a button is coupled with the Stryker Power-Load cot fastener system, which lifts and lowers the gurney into and out of the ambulance, reducing the risk of injuries.
To learn more about the SFMD, visit www.sfmd.az.gov or call 480-982-4440.
* * *
Kennison, 19, selected Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo queen
Brigette Kennison, 19, of Scottsdale was chosen as 2016 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo queen Jan. 16 during a morning-long pageant competition that included horsemanship events and public speaking and interviews at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. in Apache Junction. The winner of the queen title receives a $1,000 scholarship that is renewable annually up to four years for a total of $4,000 to the school of her choice, according to the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty pageant application packet.
Audra Gardner of Tucson was chosen as the 2016 senior teen queen. Rylee Anforth of Apache Junction was chosen as the 2016 junior teen queen.
The new rodeo queen was a late registrant and both her pageant events were held on one day. Contestants for the two other royalty court titles — senior teen queen and junior teen queen — competed on two Saturdays, with their interviews being conducted on Jan. 9 at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction; and their horsemanship event Jan. 16 at the rodeo grounds. The latter is traditionally held on the same day as the interviews; however, it was postponed one week this year due to rains that flooded the rodeo arena the week before.
Each titleholder is required to attend meetings, fundraisers and other rodeo events that are mandatory as Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty, according to the packet. It is the duty of each queen to promote Lost Dutchman Days throughout Arizona by attending Lost Dutchman Days-sanctioned events as well as visiting rodeos and pageants in other cities. She is responsible for carrying the title proudly and fulfilling duties assigned by the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Committee to the best of her ability, according to the packet.
The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association-sanctioned Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo is Feb. 26-28. In addition, all team roping will be run starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Additional LDD events include a charity golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 30; the Lost Dutchman Days Annual Bratwurst and Budweiser Party Thursday, Feb. 25; and a rodeo dance Saturday, Feb. 27.
For a schedule of events and ticket information, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org.
* * *
February 2016
Commuters forget Golden Rules of the Road
Beth Ann Dillon braces herself and her children in their car these days when approaching intersections on Ocotillo Road.
Mrs. Dillon said drivers have been cutting her off with greater frequency on her 9-mile trip from her home in San Tan Valley to Cambridge Academy East, 20365 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek, where her son attends school.
She has noticed the increase in traffic and decrease in driver courtesy since roadwork to add six pull-out lanes began Dec. 7 on Ironwood Drive between Baseline Avenue and Elliot Road in Apache Junction.
The project was initiated by the city of Apache Junction. The city is contributing $60,000 of the project’s total cost of $550,000. The balance is being paid for by the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program for safety projects, Apache Junction Public Works Director Giao Pham said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Banicki Construction Inc. is the contractor. The Arizona Department of Transportation is administering the project on behalf of the city of Apache Junction, according to the project description on the ADOT website: http://www.azdot.gov/projects/phoenix-metro-area/ironwood-drive-elliot-to-baselineroads/overview.
The work includes widening the pavement to provide the pull-out lanes in three locations as well as the addition of pavement markings, signs, guard rails, slope paving and other related work, according to the city’s construction work website: http://www.ajcity.net/385/Current-Projects.
* * *
Renaissance festival returns for two-month stay
Get ready to be transported back to the 16th century as one of the largest and most picturesque renaissance festivals in the nation prepares for raucous revelry below the foothills of the Superstition Mountains.
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 28th season of pomp and pageantry. It runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 6-March 27, and Monday, Feb. 15 (Presidents Day).
Cheer for brave knights and roam a 30-acre festival village filled with whimsical castles, cottages, pubs and 13 stages of nonstop performances of music, dance, acrobatics and comedy. Shop, eat and revel with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters. Prepare for new shows, new stage and don’t forget to reserve your seat at the Pleasure Feast with a five-course dinner and variety show.
The festival’s newest attraction is Living Mermaids, the lovely and charming curiosities of the deep. Guests young and old will revel in the magic and mystery upon seeing the Sea Fairies.
Fisherman, sailors and people throughout the world have told their tales of maidens of the deep and now visitors to the 28th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival will have a chance to see these elusive beauties firsthand. Curiosities they are, Pirate Captain Francis Drake shares his tales of meeting the mesmerizing merfolk and how he brought them from the sea to our Festival Village of Fairhaven.
Save time when tickets are purchased online at RenFestInfo.com, or save with discount tickets purchased at Fry’s Food stores statewide. Discount ticket prices are: adult, $22; children 5-12, $10, purchased at Fry’s. Children under 5 are admitted free. Tickets purchased at the festival are $2 more. Senior discount tickets are $21 for those 60 and older, available only on festival days at the front gate ticket booth. Parking is free, courtesy of Fry’s.
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is east of Apache Junction on U.S. Highway 60, just past Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 12601 E. U.S. Highway 60. For visitor information, call 520-463-2700 or visit RenFestInfo.com.
* * *
Winds toss porch awning into neighbor’s yard
Gordon Blair recalled the sound of the heavy wind storm that blew through his neighborhood Sunday, Jan. 31, in the 1900 block of South Vaquero Road in Apache Junction.
“It sounded like a freight train coming through.”
The noise began around 11:20 p.m., he said during an interview. He and his wife, Harriet, could hear things banging around outside but they were afraid to go out.
“It was so dark, things were flying around. We thought we might get hurt that night,” Mr. Blair said.
Adding to their discomfort was a power outage that lasted about four hours, he said.
The next morning, the Blairs and their neighbor, William Bachmann, surveyed the storm damage and were surprised to find the 55-foot-long metal awning from the porch of the Blairs’ double-wide mobile home had been ripped off and had landed in Mr. Bachmann’s yard along with other debris. Mr. Blair said he was waiting for an estimate of his home’s damages from his insurance agent.
The storm caused about $2,200 damage to Mr. Bachmann’s truck, he said during an interview. He said this was the first damage his home has incurred during his seven years living in Apache Junction.
* * *
Two more years of four-day week in AJ school district
Members of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board on Feb. 9 voted unanimously to retain the four-day school week it created, in part, last year as a cost-saving measure.
Voting in favor of the measure were President Jeff Cranmer, Vice President Danielle Reynolds and board members Jodi Ehrlich, Dena Kimble and Mike Weaver.
In separate votes, board members voted unanimously against bringing back the five-day school week and 4-1 to extend the four-day week for two years, for the 2016- 17 and 2017-18 school years. The dissenting vote was cast by Ms. Kimble.
Ms. Kimble opposed extending the four-day school week by two years but voted in favor of retaining the four-day week with the stipulation it be monitored in terms of student test scores and achievement, absences and enrollment, among other factors, she said during a phone interview.
Governing board meetings take place at the school district administrative office at 1575 W. Southern Ave., according to the school district website: www.ajcity.net.
* * *
Rodeo, parade, art show, carnival for weekend in AJ
The Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo, to be held Feb. 26-28 at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd., at Tomahawk Road, is a full eight-event rodeo, with professional cowboys and cowgirls competing for prize money beginning at 1:30 p.m. each day. It is a professional rodeo, sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association (http://www.gcpra.net).
The classic events include bareback, calf roping, saddlebronc, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping and the crowd favorite of bull riding.
There is a $2 admission charge to enter the AJ Rodeo Grounds and Event Center.
Rodeo advance ticket sales — $10 adult and $8 children 10 and under (adult tickets cost $2 more at the gate) — are available. Returning for 2016, aspiring rodeo cowboys and cowgirls will get a chance to shine Sunday, Feb. 28, after the main rodeo event. “Mutton bustin’” – riding sheep – for age groups 4-5 and 6-7, will be the featured event in the competition. See www.lostdutchmandays.org for more information.
* * *
March 2016
Buildings demolished at future Old West Marketplace
Work took place March 3 to demolish three buildings on the site of a future retail center in Apache Junction. The Old West Marketplace, a shopping center on 18.59 acres, will be built on the northeast corner of Old West Highway and North Idaho Road. The commercial parcel is bordered by Idaho Road to the west, Junction Street to the north, Outpost Road to the east and Old West Highway to the south.
Demolished on the site were a house on the northeast corner of the property; an old gas station; and the former Apache Junction library building, which later became the Apache Junction Water Co. building, above during demolition, on Second Avenue inside the project land parcel. Phoenix-based Dickens Quality Demolition performed the work.
The proposed shopping center will be anchored by a 123,000-square-foot Fry’s Foods store. It also will include a fueling station and five other parcels that are proposed to be developed with a bank, fast food sites and some retail shops.
The marketplace’s final plat has been approved by the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission and the Apache Junction City Council, Al Bravo, the city’s public information officer, said during an interview. However, it could be months before construction on the retail center begins, he said.
* * *
Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo pays out more than $27,500
Winners of the Feb. 25-28 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo in Apache Junction shared a combined payout of more than $27,500, according to official results from the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association.
Categories included: bareback, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, incentive tie-down roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc, No. 12 team roping header, No. 12 team roping heeler, team roping header, team roping heeler, barrel racing, incentive barrel racing and bull riding.
* * *
9,500 prize-filled eggs at city’s annual holiday event
The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department invited the community to participate in its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 26, on the softball fields at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. More than 9,500 prize-filled eggs were to be hidden in the open for youngsters to find, according to a press release.
There was to be an appearance by the Easter Bunny as well as game booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, a petting zoo, bounce houses, train rides and vendors.
The free egg hunt was open to all kids up to 17 years of age. The hunt is divided up into separate age groups: 2 and under, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-17. Special prizes will be given to those who find a token in the egg during the hunt. Participants should bring his or her own Easter basket to carry all the goodies.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, call Apache Junction Parks and Recreation at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
* * *
Elks Lodge No. 2349 celebrates 50th anniversary
Elks Lodge No. 2349 of Apache Junction gained official status June 24, 1966, at the Apache Junction school auditorium. The ceremony was conducted by a group of past exalted rulers acting on behalf of the Elks’ Grand Lodge governing body, according to a special section in the June 24, 1966, issue of the Apache Sentinel, the precursor of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent. The new club comprised 195 members.
The Elks lodge celebrates its golden anniversary this year, and members kicked off the lodge’s 51st year March 19 by installing officers for the 2016-17 year followed by a cocktail party and dinner dance.
Elks Lodge No. 2349 is at 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Its phone number is 480-982-2349. The club opens at 11 a.m. daily.
Meetings take place at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
The Apache Junction Elks Lodge was conceived in 1965 by Les Walker, a past exalted ruler for the Miami (Arizona) Elks Lodge, according to “Apache Junction Elks: An All American Lodge,” a book written by Ralph Henderson, a past exalted ruler for the AJ lodge.
Mr. Walker was chairman of the Arizona Elks Association committee on new lodges for the coming year. He felt Apache Junction and the nearby small towns of Florence and Coolidge — though sparsely populated — should have Elks lodges, Mr. Henderson wrote in his book.
* * *
Lost Dutchman Days donates $114,000 to AJ nonprofits
A month after drawing thousands of rodeo fans to Apache Junction, the 2016 Lost Dutchman Days Committee held its annual wrap-up dinner to present checks totaling $114,000 to the organizations that helped make the rodeo a success while helping local youths.
About 160 volunteers, sponsors and committee members gathered to hear the news March 24 at Cowboy Up restaurant, 285 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. The money was raised during the 2016 Lost Dutchman Days, which marked the rodeo’s 52nd anniversary. The weekend of activities, Feb. 26-28, included a rodeo, dance, rodeo royalty pageant, carnival, parade, brat party and arts and crafts fair.
The Lost Dutchman Days Committee is a partnership made up of two primary entities: Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp. and the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.
Proceeds from the community event are put back into the community as donations to those youth-serving organizations that make Lost Dutchman Days a success. In doing so, the committee helps fulfill its purpose of “Putting smiles on kids’ faces.”
Since its inception, the event has now raised more than $1 million for the community, Denny Walter, the committee’s general chairman, told those attending the check presentation dinner.
Mr. Walter and committee member Heather McClellan awarded checks in varying amounts to local organizations: Boys and Girls Club of Apache Junction, $16,000; Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain, $10,063; Elks Lodge No. 2349, $9,200; Apache Junction Parks and Recreation, $6,000; Apache Junction High School Booster Club, $6,200; Apache Junction Little League, $6,200, Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3850, $6,000; Apache Junction 4-H, $6,200; Tia Coleman Trash Clean-Up, $2,000; Cowgirls Historical Foundation, $1,500; Lost Dutchman Days Queens Committee, $2,000; SASI Drill Team, $1,000; Apache Junction Mounted Rangers, $21,000; and Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp., $21,000.
The major and event sponsors for the 2016 Lost Dutchman Days were: A&H Contracting Services; Cowboy Up Steakhouse; Crescent Crown Distributing; Frontier Ace Hardware; Goldfield Ghost Town and Mine Tours; Jonna Baker Realty and Associates; Los Gringos Locos; Mammoth Steakhouse; Modern Woodmen of America; Ride Now Power Sports; Rosati’s Pizza of Gold Canyon; Shoppers Supply; Superstition Harley-Davidson; and Superstition Springs Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
In addition, David Coker was presented with the Sparky Award.
For more information about Lost Dutchman Days, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org.
* * *
April 2016
Trio of short movies by Gold Canyon’s Milosevich
Can Holly Milosevich make it two years in a row?
The 18-year-old’s short film “Lucky Pin” was chosen as the grand prize winner of the 2015 Arizona Student Film Festival at last year’s Phoenix Film Festival. Holly took home a trophy and received a $1,000 scholarship to the school of her choice from the Phoenix Film Foundation.
This year, all three films she entered to the student showcase were accepted. Could trophy No. 2 be waiting for her?
“We’ll see what happens,” the soft-spoken filmmaker from Gold Canyon said during an interview.
She was pleased her three films — “Cat Eyes,” “Birthday Static” and “Beautiful Words” — will find an audience as part of Phoenix Film Festival. She wrote “Cat Eyes” to provide awareness of the transgender community. “Birthday Static” is about a girl who throws a party but is scared no one will come. “Beautiful Words” is about anti-bullying. She based the latter on an experience a friend had.
* * *
Council orders more research about landfill
In response to citizens’ concerns, the Apache Junction City Council at its regular April 19 meeting postponed acting on proposals that could extend the life and increase the height of the Apache Junction Landfill, which is nearing capacity, until the fall.
The decision to postpone further discussion took place after two public hearings, according to the meeting video. It may be viewed on the city of Apache Junction’s website at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and clicking on the video link for the April 19 meeting.
The next discussion will take place at the council’s Nov. 14 study session. It will be followed by a public hearing at the council’s Dec. 6 regular meeting, Councilman Chip Wilson said during a phone interview.
In addition, Councilman Wilson said Chris Coyle, general manager for Republic Services, has agreed to participate in public meetings during which representatives from the city of Apache Junction and Republic Services can answer questions from area residents who are concerned about landfill issues.
Republic Services is the parent company of the Apache Junction Landfill Corp., which owns the landfill, 4050 S. Tomahawk Road.
Mr. Coyle confirmed his company will participate in the meetings.
“There is some misinformation out there so we look forward to providing the public with the correct information,” Mr. Coyle said during a phone interview.
The dates and number of meetings have not been determined, Mr. Coyle said.
The Apache Junction Landfill opened in the late 1950s as a private dump. It operated under Pinal County jurisdiction until 1988 when it was annexed to the city. Allied Waste Industries purchased the 40-acre landfill in 1993; three years later it purchased the surrounding 89 acres from the Arizona State Land Department, according to information in the council packet for that night’s meeting.
The packet may be viewed on the city’s website: www.ajcity.net.
The Apache Junction City Council generally meets for its regular session at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the city hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, visit www.ajcity.net.
* * *
May 2016
Students make art projects with donated soil, flower pots
Late last year when Mechelle Elkins, art teacher at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Road, began planning a project for Mother’s Day and parent gifts, she wondered if she could get donations of flower pots and soil.
Everything came together recently when two para-educators from the school gathered donations from local businesses, Ms. Elkins said.
Enough flower pots were donated by Frontier Ace Hardware, 725 W. Apache Trail No. 3B, that the project could also be done by Ms. Elkins’ Four Peaks Elementary School students at 1785 N. Idaho Road, she said. There were 144 pots for DVES and 122 for FPES, she said. Miracle-Gro garden soil was donated by Home Depot, 2341 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa. She hopes someone will donate seeds to be used in the pots.
Third-grade students painted the flower pots as part of art class, Ms. Elkins said.
The donated pots were much larger than she expected, she said.
“Imagine my excitement. I was so elated that they actually went above and beyond. Ace Hardware. Ace was amazing,” Ms. Elkins said. “And I was so completely happy because these kids, you know, are just learning how to express how they feel and they do it through art. And I completely feel that this is the kind of project they needed for their families. This is third grade, so they’re kind of exploring their creative minds at this stage. This is the grade where they … identify their creativity, the starting grade.”
* * *
Rezonings, vision document for city, State Trust Land
On May 3 the Apache Junction City Council voted 7-0 to accept the Arizona State University Masters in Urban and Environmental Planning Capstone Project Group visioning and planning study for the city. Titled “Apache Junction Trail Connectivity, Downtown Visioning and State Land Visioning: Connecting Past, Present and Future,” it is a conceptual planning document for staff and community leaders to further study and from which ideas and concepts may be derived, further refined and implemented and/ or codified in the future, according to the meeting agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The research and the final project were provided for free to the city of Apache Junction. The team of ASU students who prepared the document were led by Dr. Joochul Kim, an associate professor at ASU. It is the vision of the ASU students that pedestrian, bicycle and equestrian trail connections and wide road shoulders be used across the city and a town center be designed along Idaho Road and Apache Trail. A 130-page document presented to the Apache Junction City Council also calls for 25 square miles of State Trust Land to the south be developed with an economic corridor along U.S. Highway 60 and in a way to protect existing washes and floodplains using a master planned community framework.
* * *
Meet-and-confer goals discussion postponed
Discussion on formulating meet-and-confer goals and priority objectives between the superintendent and employee organizations was postponed in a 4-1 vote May 10 by the Apache Junction Unified School District No. 43 Governing Board.
The board was to give a first read to and discuss but not take action on Policy HA-Meet and Confer Goals/Priority Objectives and HA-R-regulations, according to the agenda at http://ajusd.org.
Voting to postpone the item until legal counsel could attend a meeting were President Jeff Cranmer, Vice President Danielle Reynolds and members Dena Kimble and Jodi Ehrlich. Member Michael Weaver voted no.
Candyce Matlosz of Mesa, who has taught at Apache Junction High School for 18 years, questioned in a public comment section of the meeting why the board couldn’t discuss the guidelines without legal counsel.
“When I hear that you are afraid – I don’t know what the word is – when I hear you need a lawyer to discuss a meet-and-greet, what are you afraid of?” she asked.
“I am as much of a member of your community as I can be, but you don’t want to give me a recognized voice,” she said.
According to the proposed policy, the meet-and-confer guidelines would include procedures to:
•discuss such matters of employee concern.
•attempt to determine the extent to which such matters, so identified, may inhibit or enhance the educational opportunities for students.
•develop responses to such concerns that will best serve the purposes of the district.
The regulations section states, in part:
•the teacher organization with the largest membership will be recognized as a group representative of the professional instructional staff.
•the support staff may select representatives to meet with the governing board in the same manner as the recognized teacher organization. If a majority of the support staff personnel are paying members of an employee organization, that organization will be recognized as the sole support staff representative.
•the administrative staff may select representatives to meet with the governing board.
It also states that designated representatives of the three employee groups and the board or its designated representatives shall meet annually to discuss issues and concerns of the current and coming school year.
* * *
$6M budget for water district includes increase for many
Piping water to the city of Mesa to be treated and returned for use by the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District will end later this year when a surface-water treatment plant under construction near Ironwood Drive and Baseline Road goes online.
Funds for the completion and operation of the $9 million treatment plant are part of a tentative fiscal year 2016-17 budget approved May 17 by the district board of directors.
A public hearing and vote on the final budget was slated for a 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, water district board meeting at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
A photo illustration of colorful larger-then-life drinking straws spanning the width of a canal was used by City Manager Bryant Powell a day later to show what the city of Apache Junction will be doing by the end of the year.
“We’re now going to be able to do it ourselves. It’s just another step in our community being able to do things on their own. And it’s essentially putting a straw in the canal,” Mr. Powell said at a May 18 presentation to the board of directors and employees of Superstition Fire and Medical District.
The water district, formed by the city of Apache Junction on Aug. 2, 1994, is responsible for providing water service for approximately 8 square miles and a population of 14,348, which accounts for more than one-third of the city of Apache Junction, according to http://www.ajwaterdistrict.org. The remaining area is served by Arizona Water Company, http://www.azwater.com/.
Apache Junction City Council members, serving as the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board, approved increased rates in a tentative budget May 17. No customers chose to speak at the meeting about the budget.
For a typical single family home with a 5/8-inch water line, monthly base service charges are to increase $1.02 ($20.32 now and $21.34 on or after Oct. 1), according to a document linked to the May 3 meeting agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Base services charges will also increase with different amounts for 3/4-, 1-, 1.5-, 2-, 3-, 4-, 6-and 8-inch water lines.
“The average base rate is at $21.34, very close to the rate that Arizona Water Co. charges for the Superstition area,” Frank Blanco, water district director, told the board at the meeting.
Other changes to the budget are primarily for new water service, including increases for residential service and meter-installation fees and system-connection fees, according to water district documents.
Mr. Blanco showed a slide at the meeting where a new single-family residential system connection fee for 2015-16 has cost $4,150, it would change in 2016-17 to $4,280, an increase of 3.1 percent.
The water consumption rate per 1,000 gallons is not to change; it is now: up to 4,000 gallons, $3.88; 4,001-10,000 gallons, $5.48; and more than 10,000 gallons, $6.05.
The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the Central Arizona Project canal system and treated at the city of Mesa’s Brown Road Treatment Plant before being introduced into the distribution system, according to the district’s website.
The Apache Junction Water District began construction on a CAP water treatment plant with a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2015. The project is being funded through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona and is expected to be operational in the summer of 2016, according to a press release.
Meetings of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board are held at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. During budget discussions, the board may meet more often. Agendas are at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
* * *
June 2016
Fire district in partnership to fight wildfires
Superstition Fire and Medical District officials stress the importance of partnering with other agencies in preventing and fighting fires including wildfires.
“It’s important for the automatic aid, especially in the Valley,” Bryan Heun, Superstition Fire and Medical District firefighter/EMT and a wildland engine boss, said May 24. “It doesn’t matter where the fire’s at. If we have a wildfire on the edge of town, we’re going to get brush trucks from multiple agencies – not only Apache Junction, but Mesa is going to come out, even as far as Maricopa… They could come out and help our wildland response too, as well as the forest service and the BLM; if it’s on their land or threatening their land they will come and help respond too.”
He and other SMFD personnel participated in an interagency wildland fire preparedness/prevention event at the Phoenix Interagency Fire Center, 6335 S. Downwind Circle Suite No. 101 in Mesa, on the grounds of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Brush and fire trucks were on display in a parking lot and an AVRO-RJ85 air tanker could be viewed on the tarmac in the back of the center. Other regional agencies that were represented included Arizona State Forestry Division, U.S. Forest Service/Tonto National Forest, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, city of Maricopa Fire Department and Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
Arizona so far this year has had 293 wildfires charring more than 21,383 acres, according to a press release from Jeff Whitney, Arizona state forester.
A majority of the fires in Arizona are human caused. Any source of extreme heat or spark can result in afire, such as unattended campfires, discarded cigarettes, dragging boat trailer chains or hot exhaust pipes, according to the release.
* * *
$20.4 million budget planned for fire and medical district
The governing board of the Superstition Fire and Medical District on May 18 approved a tentative $20.4 million fiscal year 2016-17 revenue and expenditure budget.
The, budget represents a tax rate increase of six cents, to $3.25 per $100 of secondary valuation for district operations. A 22-cent special bond assessment remains the same, according to fire district documents.
The estimated cost to the owner of a home with a full cash value of $100,000 would be $325 for the budget and $22 for the bonds, for a total of $347.
“Staff worked extremely hard this year as costs continue to rise and we’ve worked the better part of the last six months to contain costs as best we can, find new efficiencies, cut where we could and still maintain the extremely high-quality service that we provide,” Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois said to the fire district board of directors on May 18. “We had to bring to you a budget that unfortunately results in a six-cent increase in that tax rate,” he said.
The fire district started an ambulance operation in 2016 and it is fully funded for the next fiscal year.
“What we did together this year to bring that ambulance operation to fruition to this community, a service that is going to remain here for decades to come, has been priceless when you consider the extremely high level of service our community are recipients of today,” Fire Chief Bourgeois said.
Voting to approve the tentative $20,437,869 budget for July 1, 2016-June 30, 2017, were Board Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Charlie Fox and Jason Moeller.
* * *
4 file to run for mayor, 9 for council in Apache Junction
A total of 13 people filed their paperwork by the June 1 deadline to run for Apache Junction City Council or mayor, according to a sign-in document at the city clerk’s office.
The mayor and three council seats are up for election, according to the city’s website, www.ajcity.net.
Candidates are:
•For mayor: Elliott E. Fisher, James S. Hutchinson, John Insalaco and Jeff Serdy.
•For council: Robin Barker, Joe Durbala, Peter Heck, James W. Johnson, Robert Schroeder, Wayne P. Standage, Kenneth F. Stosel, Jeff Struble and Chip Wilson.
Each candidate was to submit nomination petitions containing between 133 and 265 valid signatures of qualified city electors.
Any candidates receiving a majority of all votes cast at the primary election will be declared elected without running in the general election, according to the city’s website.
* * *
Two candidates for mayor disqualified from ballot
Two of four individuals running for Apache Junction mayor have been disqualified as candidates, according to the city clerk.
“…(L)etters regarding the mayoral candidacy of Elliott Fisher and James Hutchinson were mailed to them on June 7, 2016. You can obtain copies of these letters at my office through the public records process. All other candidates are within the challenge period as outlined in state law,” City Clerk Kathy Connelly said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Both Mr. Fisher and Mr. Hutchinson said in phone interviews that they received a letter stating that each had not filed a financial disclosure form and that they were disqualified from the candidacy for mayor.
Both also said they plan to file a lawsuit against the city to get their names placed on the ballot.
“Yeah, that’s what they say, but we’re going to court,” Mr. Hutchinson said.
“Financial statement … and filling out paperwork for a committee that I don’t have. Why do I have to have a financial statement? It is very tricky,” he said.
“If the supposed financial disclosure wasn’t filed, No. 1, I’m going to make the case that they purposely confused what’s required in the filing to the nomination … and I’m also going to bring up the fact that there are 400 people – 200, roughly, for (Mr.) Hutchinson and 200 for me – that basically would be thwarted if this correction of a financial statement is not allowed to be filed,” Mr. Fisher said of signatures on their petitions.
“Apparently they’re claiming it had to be filed with the nomination. We’re disputing that, essentially, on the grounds that they did not make it clear it was required, No. 1; and No. 2, that the financial disclosure – we’re not candidates yet. We’re applying to be candidates, essentially,” he said.
Mr. Fisher said he plans to file a complaint in superior court seeking to compel the city clerk to put his name on the ballot.
When asked if the main goal for a lawsuit is to get on the ballot, Mr. Hutchinson said. “Well, my main goal is to expose corruption and total … waste.”
He said no one explained to him how to fill out the paperwork.
The mayor and three council seats are up for election, according to the city’s website, www.ajcity.net.
* * *
Name sought for city’s downtown city park
Naming Apache Junction’s downtown community park, to be constructed on North Apache Trail, southwest of Idaho Road, may start and end with a group of local students.
The Apache Junction Youth Advisory Council, made up of high school students, was tasked with coming up with names for the park, Liz Langenbach, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department director, said to the council June 6.
Parker Schroeder and Jacob Briones of the youth advisory council gave a presentation at the June 6 city council work session on possible names for a new city park.
“We’re very excited to be here today to present to you our recommendations of the name on the new city park. We brainstormed and voted on ideas over the last two meetings that we’ve had,” Jacob, president of the youth council, said.
The committee considered park-naming guidelines set by the city, he said.
“We presented them to the parks and rec commission and got their feedback and kind of mixed up some names and kind of created some new names for us; we created one of them,” he said.
The names presented to the council were: Lost Legends Park, Apache Junction Legends Park, Jacob Waltz Park, Miners Park, Goldfield Legends Park, Prickly Pear Park and Flat Iron Community Park.
The council the next night, on June 7, voted 7-0 to have the youth council look at four names and select one. The youth council has been tasked to decide between Apache Junction Community Park, Apache Junction Legends Park, Jacob Waltz Community Park and Flat Iron Community Park.
Apache Junction officials have long envisioned a gathering space in the heart of downtown where residents and visitors could gather for fun and entertainment, according to a press release. Without a public space in the core downtown, special events require road closures or permission from private property owners to utilize empty lots or parking areas.
Through a land exchange agreement, the city acquired, at no cost, an approximate 3.5-acre parcel on North Apache Trail. Two abandoned four-plex buildings on the site were demolished in February to prepare for its future use as a public gathering space, according to the release.
* * *
July 2016
Fisher loses appeal to be on ballot for mayor
A Pinal County Superior Court judge agreed with the city of Apache Junction’s motion and dismissed a civil suit filed by Elliott Fisher to be put on the ballot for mayor.
Candidates Mr. Fisher and James Hutchinson were disqualified as candidates for mayor for not filing financial disclosure forms, they said last month.
Letters regarding the mayoral candidacy of Mr. Fisher and Mr. Hutchinson were mailed to them on June 7, City Clerk Kathy Connelly said in an e-mailed response to questions last month.
Mr. Fisher filed a complaint in superior court seeking to compel the city clerk to put his name on the ballot. A timeline for case No. S-1100-CV-201601021 can be seen at https://apps.supremecourt.az.gov/publicaccess.
Judge Daniel A. Washburn made the ruling at a hearing June 30, Mr. Fisher said in a phone interview July 1.
Mr. Fisher has five days to appeal, he said. “The judge ruled against me; Judge Washburn,” he said. “I have to say that there were four cases I brought to the judge where there was correction allowed by the Supreme Court concerning nominations, but he didn’t agree with the position that at least I took. I guess I’m just going to appeal and we’ll go from there.”
When asked if he plans to appeal, he said, “I’m inclined to because I think the case law is on my side, so I think I will.”
* * *
Soup kitchen opens to help residents get relief from heat
Genesis, the soup kitchen that serves needy and homeless in the Apache Junction area five to six days a week, went the extra mile when the temperature was forecast to be over 110 degrees. In light of the extreme heat forecasted, the volunteers at Genesis, 564 N. Idaho Road, decided to open on Sunday, June 19, and Monday, June 20, to provide a place for people to come in and cool off while enjoying a meal. Hot dogs and chips were served noon-3 p.m.
“To my knowledge we won’t be open on Sundays. I would guess weather would be the determining factor. We did this Sunday and Monday after normal dining hours due to the extreme-heat warnings,” volunteer Judy Sparks said in an e-mail. “Hopefully the 116 and above will depart for the summer.
Ms. Sparks is secretary/treasurer for Genesis Project Inc.
Since 2006, Genesis Project has been providing on weekdays hot meals, clothing and showers to the homeless and hungry in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and east Mesa. It is a coalition of churches in the Apache Junction area banded together for the common purpose of aiding the less fortunate, according www.genesisprojectaz.com.
It is a faith-based 501(c)3 organization seeking to feed, clothe and rehabilitate the homeless of northern Pinal County, according to the site.
“Yesterday (Monday, June 20) post-dining the turnout was smaller than Sunday. In my mind Sunday was the critical day as everything is closed. All who participated were very grateful. The ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery at Power and Germann was a success,” she said. “We served 90 and about 25 hung around to stay in out of heat and watch a movie until 3:45. Ten children were served. We had hot dogs, chips, dessert and ice cream donated by Joe Kalnick from Cold Stone Creamery at Power and Germann in Queen Creek. What a treat for folks. Eight volunteer staff worked.”
For more information on Genesis Project Inc., call the kitchen at 480-225-7757 . The website is at www.genesisprojectaz.com.
“God bless our volunteers who stepped up to make this happen,” Ms. Sparks said.
* * *
2% salary increase for school employees to be considered
A 2 percent base-salary increase for all district employees is included in the 2016-17 budget, Cindy Reichert, Apache Junction Unified School District No. 43 finance director, said at a meeting June 14.
The proposed 2016-17 budget is $23,251,543 with $26,650,000 in revenue, with the same tax rate as last year – $5.3864 per $100 assessed valuation, or $538.64 for a $100,000 home. The primary portion of the rate, which supports maintenance and operations, is $4.3459. The secondary portion of the rate, which goes toward paying off bonded indebtedness for new construction and also funds the override, is $1.0405.
The AJUSD governing board is slated to vote on the final budget at a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the board room at 1575 W. Southern Ave. The agenda will be posted at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
The budget includes $905,253 in Proposition 123 funding along with an anticipated carryover of $149,547, for a total of $1,054,800 for the 2016-17 maintenance and operations budget, according to documents provided to the governing board.
Proposition 123, which was approved by voters on May 17, is to fund K-12 schools and charter schools $3.5 billion over a 10-year period without raising taxes. The money is to come from the State Land Trust, where proceeds from sold lands go mostly toward K-12 education. The measure increased the land trust withdrawal rate to 6.9 percent from 2.5 percent for 10 years.
State officials reported payments from the passing of Proposition 123 were sent in late June to school districts. Approximately $224 million was distributed for the end of fiscal year 2016, including $172 million from the state land trust and $52 million from the general fund, according to a press release from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.
* * *
July 2016
Mayoral candidates debate the issues
Two candidates for mayor of Apache Junction squared off in a debate July 6, covering issues from including Gold Canyon within the city’s borders to the importance of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
More than 100 people attended the debate at VFW Post No. 7968, 250 S. Phelps Drive, between Mayor John Insalaco and Councilman Jeff Serdy.
Mr. Insalaco has been mayor since June 2007. He served on the city council from June 1997 to June 2001 and June 2003 to June 2007. Mr. Serdy has served on the city council since June 2007, according to http://www.ajcity.net.
A second mayoral debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at VFW Post No. 9399, 133 N. Saguaro Drive in Apache Junction.
The two were asked if they were in favor of San Tan Valley and Gold Canyon becoming a city or town in Pinal County and what impact the change would have on the city of Apache Junction.
San Tan Valley is south of Apache Junction and east and adjacent to Queen Creek. Gold Canyon is east and adjacent to Apache Junction.
“Am I in favor of it? Well, I got to tell you the truth: No. But we can’t stop it. It’s going to happen,” Mayor Insalaco said. “If San Tan Valley opens up to be a city, we lose an awful lot of our state funds, our highway user funds,” he said.
“If it does come, we got to be prepared to lose a pocketful of money,” Mayor Insalaco said.
“As far as Gold Canyon, they tried it once or twice, but it was turned down. We have no control over what they want to do. The only thing is, once they become a city themselves, they lose everything. They lose the county protection, they have to pay for it. They have got to have a road department. It’s not that easy to become a city. We’re lucky we became a city when we did – we were able to grow slowly. If they become a city, they are going to have a rough go at it,” he said.
Councilman Serdy said it is inevitable that San Tan Valley will become a city.
“Everyone has a right to self-governance and that’s gong to happen,” he said.
Gold Canyon should become part of Apache Junction, just as Ahwatukee has kept its identity and is part of Phoenix, he said.
“As for Gold Canyon, I was waiting on this until I got elected, but it’s inevitable that they should also come into the city; they will be a city. When I mention Ahwatukee, what does everyone think? ‘Well, that’s a nice town,’ ‘that’s a nice city.’ It’s not. It’s Phoenix,” Councilman Serdy said.
“I will reach out to Gold Canyon and say, ‘How would you like to keep your name, keep your address, you just happen to be in the city limits of Apache Junction?’ It’s a win-win for everyone,” he said.
“This will help us to fight against San Tan Valley, of losing that revenue that they will get per head, because that puts our population up about 10,000,” Councilman Serdy said.
* * *
EV Adult Resources stopping AJ senior services
East Valley Adult Resources officials have informed the city of Apache Junction that changes in funding allocations are forcing the organization to discontinue services in the city.
East Valley Adult Resources offers programs for seniors, transportation and meals under its agreement with the city of Apache Junction.
The organization, 45 W. University Drive in Mesa, has a website at http://www.evadultresources.org and has programs at three sites: Apache Junction Active Adult Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road; Mesa Active Adult Center, 247 N. Macdonald in Mesa; and Red Mountain Active Adult Center, 7550 E. Adobe St. in Mesa.
The city of Apache Junction has begun researching alternatives to the most critical services East Valley Adult Resources has offered, according to a press release.
Under its agreement with the city, East Valley Adult Resources is contracted to provide services through Nov. 11. Once the city has alternatives in place, a transition plan will be announced.
* * *
Mayoral hopefuls debate wide range of topics
The two candidates for mayor of Apache Junction participated in a debate July 20 that included issues from acquiring the Bureau of Land Management-owned park land such as the rodeo grounds, homeless individuals using parks, security planned at the proposed Flatiron Community Park and if a new sales tax is needed to pay for roads 20 years from now.
* * *
August 2016
How did the candidates answer important questions?
Registered Apache Junction voters will choose three council members and a mayor in the Aug. 30 election.
Go to https://www.ajcity.net/124/Elections and http://pinalcountyaz.gov/elections for election information.
A total of 13 people filed their paperwork by the June 1 deadline to run for Apache Junction City Council or mayor, according to a sign-in document at the city clerks office. Two candidates for mayor were later disqualified.
The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed the nine individuals running for council and two for mayor questions for publication and online and gave them until July 29 to respond.
Candidates are:
•For mayor: John Insalaco and Jeff Serdy.
•For council: Robin Barker, Joe Durbala, Peter Heck, James W. Johnson, Robert Schroeder, Wayne P. Standage, Kenneth F. Stosel, Jeff Struble and Chip Wilson.
Questions were slightly different for council and mayoral candidates. Council candidates were asked a question mayoral candidates were asked at a July 6 debate: if elected, will you vote to increase the monthly salary for council, vice mayor and mayor and why or why not?
The Apache Junction City Council last voted to increase salaries in September 2004, becoming effective July 1, 2005, to avoid any potential conflicts of interest. Since then, monthly salaries have been mayor, $1,000; vice mayor, $900; and council, $800 each, according to city staff members.
* * *
$909,000 construction cost for Flatiron Community Park
An $826,828.9 bid by Blount Contracting Inc. to construct the first phase of Flatiron Community Park and a water feature will be considered in a consent agenda at the Aug. 16 Apache Junction City Council meeting. With an additional 10 percent contingency, the amount is not to exceed $909,511.79.
The 3.5-acre park is to be constructed southwest of Idaho Road on North Apache Trail. It is to have a 1.2-acre lawn and 65 parking spaces, Liz Langenbach, the city’s parks department director, said to the council at an Aug. 1 work session.
Park funding will primarily be from impact fees paid by developers. Funds are also being sought from area groups and agencies, she said.
Full construction is to consist of the installation of grading, construction staking, concrete work, asphalt work, pavilion structures, restroom, interactive water feature, rubberized playground surfacing, play equipment, masonry walls, benches, gates, landscaping, irrigation, utilities, electrical work, signage and other related work in accordance with the approved plans and specifications, according to a public notice at http://www.publicnoticeads.com/AZ/search/advancedsearch.asp.
A base bid was sought with additional bids for alternate one, with a restroom; alternate two, with a water feature; alternate three, an east ramada; and alternate four, with a central plaza, according to her slide show.
City officials are recommending that alternate two, the water feature, be done now, Ms. Langenbach said.
* * *
Voters to decide if school board can sell old buildings
The Apache Junction Unified School District governing board is asking voters Nov. 8 for permission to sell, lease or exchange unused buildings.
Three members of the board at a meeting July 12 discussed placing the question to sell property on the ballot and agreed to revisit it at the Aug. 9 meeting. They were Michael Weaver, Vice President Danielle Reynolds and President Jeff Cranmer.
Vice President Reynolds and board members Dena Kimble and Jodi Ehrlich voted 3-0 on Aug. 9 to ask voters for their approval. Mr. Cranmer and Mr. Weaver were absent. The meeting was held in the district’s board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
There are four buildings that could be sold, Dr. Chad Wilson, superintendent, said last month to the governing board. They are old Four Peaks Elementary School, 1755 N. Idaho Road; Superstition Mountain Elementary School, 550 S. Ironwood Drive; Gold Canyon Elementary School, 5810 S. Alameda Road, and Thunder Mountain Middle School, 3700 E. 16th Ave.
AJUSD serves students in a 217-square mile area that includes the communities of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. It has three elementary schools: Desert Vista, 3701 E. Broadway Ave.; Four Peaks, 1785 N. Idaho Road; and Peralta Trail, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon; as well as Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave., and Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.
* * *
$22,550 digital-display marquee approved for school
The school board voted 3-0 on Aug. 9 to fund a $22,550 marquee at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.
The sign would be used to communicate about upcoming games, awards earned, drama productions, and other events of community interest, according to a school district press release.
The yearly parking sticker fee is $50. Last school year, the district collected $9,350 and ended with a total of $11,032 in the parking account, AJHS Principal Larry PaPrise said in a memo to Dr. Wilson, which was included in board documents with the agenda.
Board approval is needed for the financing of the marquee. It is with PNC Equipment Finance for three years through Bootz and Duke Signs in the amount of $22,550 to be paid out of the high school auxiliary accounts parking fees, according to district documents with the June 9 agenda.
The funds will be used to retrofithe existing marquee sign with a new 19.8 mm full-color Daktronics digital display, according to a staff report on the district’s website. The price includes a wireless ethernet bridge outdoor communications kit, external temperature sensor and cloud-based software, according to a proposal dated April 20.
* * *
Fire district not promoting vote on school buildings sale
Providing a pro statement for Proposition 419 on Apache Junction Unified School District’s plan to sell old school buildings was discussed at the Aug. 17 meeting of the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board.
Because the fire district leases buildings from AJUSD at Thunder Mountain Middle School, 3700 E. 16th Ave., board members were hesitant to promote the passage of Proposition 419.
“Can it somewhat be perceived as a conflict of interest the fact that we’re interested in the property?” Gene Gehrt, fire district board clerk, asked Donna Aversa, the fire district’s attorney.
“If the stance that you take is taken to influence the business relationship between the district and the school board, could that be looked at as a conflict? Yes,” she said.
Ms. Aversa provided possible wording for a statement, crafted on non-fire-district time.
“It was meant to be a sample as a reference point for you,” she said.
An Arizona statute prohibits the use of special-district resources to influence the outcome of an election, she said, adding that the fire district is a special taxing district.
Three members of the AJUSD governing board on Aug. 9 voted to ask voters Nov. 8 for permission to sell, lease or exchange unused buildings.
There are four buildings that could be sold. They are old Four Peaks Elementary School, 1755 N. Idaho Road; Superstition Mountain Elementary School, 550 S. Ironwood Drive; Gold Canyon Elementary School, 5810 S. Alameda Road, and Thunder Mountain Middle School.
* * *
Water district considering names for treatment plant
Naming the city’s Central Arizona Project water treatment plant, which is to go online this year, was discussed at the Aug. 16 meeting of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board.
The $9 million project on Ironwood Drive just south of Baseline Road is being funded through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona.
Apache Junction City Council members serve as the water utilities community facilities district board.
Treatment plant names in a slide show by Frank Blanco, water district director, included Apache Junction Surface Water Treatment Plant, Apache Junction Ironwood Water Plant (default name used by Central Arizona Project), Apache Junction Water Purification Facility, Superstition Mountains Clearwater Plant, Superstition Mountains First-water Plant, Gold Dust Water Treatment Plant and Greater Apache Junction Water Treatment Plant.
He recommended that area residents be asked to come up with a name and said the water district board would make the final decision. The name would be on signage at the plant, with a grand opening sometime in November, he said.
The water district, formed by the city of Apache Junction on Aug. 2, 1994, is responsible for providing water service for approximately 8 square miles and a population of 14,348, which accounts for more than one-third of the city of Apache Junction, according to www.ajwaterdistrict.org. The remaining area is served by Arizona Water Company, www.azwater.com.
* * *
September 2016
Construction begins at Flatiron Park
With ceremonial shovelfuls of dirt, Apache Junction officials and representatives from a contractor marked the beginning of construction for the Flatiron Community Park.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the shadow of earth-moving equipment at 100 N. Apache Trail.
The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department has launched a new web-page, www.ajcity.net/flatiron, to update the community on park construction as it occurs.
Flatiron will be the first park the city owns. It includes a splash pad.
The park land to the north and east of the city, including the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, is on Bureau of Land Management land.
The park is on 3.5 acres acquired by the city through a land exchange that included the demolition of a blighted, abandoned duplex subdivision, according to a press release. Initial plans call for more than an acre of turf, sidewalks, dozens of parking spaces and a splash pad to be completed in early 2017.
An $826,828.9 bid by Blount Contracting Inc. to construct the first phase of Flatiron Community Park and a water feature was approved in a consent agenda at the Aug. 16 Apache Junction City Council meeting. With an additional 10 percent contingency, the amount is not to exceed $909,511.79.
* * *
Senior center operations proposals revealed
How to provide services at the Apache Junction Active Adult Center in the short-and long-term was discussed at the Sept. 6 meeting of the Apache Junction City Council.
The city was notified this summer that changes in funding allocations are forcing East Valley Adult Resources to discontinue services in the city. The agency offers programs for seniors, transportation and meals under its agreement with the city of Apache Junction. It is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday inside the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens officials are willing to assist in the short-term, Liz Langenbach, director of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation, said to the council in a presentation.
She showed in a slide show that costs for the 2015-16 fiscal year were more than $384,000 for three core services: congregate meals, home-delivered meals and transportation.
Congregate meals cost $131,949 in fiscal year 2015-16, according to statistics provided by EVAR to the city of Mesa. There were a total of 14,694 meals served, with 626 unique users. Funding came from the Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens ($56,035), suggested donations ($42,516) and city of Apache Junction health and human services funding ($14,000).
There is a suggested donation of $3.25 per meal for seniors 60 and over and $6 for anyone who doesn’t meet the age requirement, according to www.evadultresources.org.
Home-delivered meals Monday-Friday, with frozen meals for weekends and holidays, cost $163,482 in fiscal year 2015-16, according to statistics provided by EVAR to the city of Mesa. A total of 18,727 meals were delivered. The service includes a wellness check. Funding came from the Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens ($75,620), Arizona Long Term Care System ($16,196), suggested donations ($3,054), city of Apache Junction health and human services funding ($14,000) and United Way of Pinal County ($14,625).
Transportation, such as to and from the active adult center, for grocery shopping and to medical appointments, cost $89,368 in fiscal year 2015-16, according to statistics provided by EVAR to the city of Mesa. A total of 10,248 one-way trips were taken. Funding came from the Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens ($20,000) and suggested donations ($4,098).
* * *
Users will decide name of water facility
Customers of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District will help select a name for a $9 million Central Arizona Project water treatment plant that is to go online this year.
Apache Junction City Council members, who serve as the water utilities community facilities district board, voted 7-0 on Sept. 6 for customers to choose from Greater Apache Junction Water Plant, Superstition Area Water Plant or Greater Apache Junction Ironwood Plant. Users will be able to vote after receiving a ballot in the mail with their bill, the board decided.
The project on Ironwood Drive just south of Baseline Road is being funded through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona.
Frank Blanco, water district director, said the following names had been discussed at the board’s Aug. 16 meeting: Apache Junction Surface Water Treatment Plant, Apache Junction Ironwood Water Plant (default name used by Central Arizona Project), Apache Junction Water Purification Facility, Superstition Mountains Clearwater Plant, Superstition Mountains First-Water Plant, Gold Dust Water Treatment Plant and Greater Apache Junction Water Treatment Plant.
* * *
Council votes 6-1 to deny premises extension license
The Apache Junction City Council voted 6-1 on Sept. 20 to recommend the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control deny a permanent extension of premises into a parking lot for Hitching Post LLC, 2341 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88). City staff members said the business can continue to ask for special event liquor licenses for each event.
The restaurant is owned by Mehmood “Mo” Mohiuddin, who said in an application to the state that the extension would be for a fenced event center adjacent to the business. On the day of events, the Hitching Post would be closed to the public, according to a document to the city in the meeting’s agenda at https://apachejunction. legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Events would be for charitable causes, he said to the council.
Sixteen people spoke to the council in favor and against the extension at two agenda items at the meeting. One agenda item was on the special event process, development agreements, amendments if the plan was to make the use permanent, the Conditional Use Permit process and past CUP attempts of the Hitching Post LLC; and the second was consideration of the application for a permanent extension of premises.
* * *
October 2016
Police hope tiered fees reduce false-alarm call outs
Beginning in early 2017, businesses and residences with more than one false alarm requiring a police response could be charged with fees increasing with each occurrence.
“We have a bank in town that writes us a check every quarter for over $400 because that’s how many false alarms we go on,” Apache Junction Police Department Capt. Arnold Freeman told the Apache Junction City Council Sept. 19.
The council at a study session Sept. 19 and meeting Sept. 20 discussed possible changes to the city code including updating a false-alarm fee schedule to match actual response costs.
The Apache Junction Police Department responded to 636 false alarms in 2015, predominately non-registered residential alarms, Capt. Freeman told the council Sept. 19. That cost the city a minimum of $19,716, which includes personnel costs for a dispatcher and two officers for each call, he said.
Changes he suggested include increasing the one-time alarm-user permit fee from $10 to $15 for residential users and from a $10 one-time fee to $25 annually for commercial users.
Currently five false alarms annually are allowed for both business and residential permits. This is to be reduced to two residential false alarms annually at which a tiered $50 fee will be assessed for each subsequent alarm, such as $50, then $100, then $150, etc.
Commercial users would be allowed one false alarm annually. A tiered $50 fee would be assessed for each subsequent false alarm.
One false panic alarm would be allowed annually, with subsequent panic alarms charged a tiered fee in $100 increments, Capt. Freeman said.
The council on Sept. 20 voted 7-0 to provide direction to staff on changes to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 4, Fees, Article 4-7, Public Safety Fee Schedule, Section 4-7-1, Public Safety Fee Schedule, Subsection J, Security Alarm Permit Fee. The changes are to be in an ordinance to be considered by the council at a meeting Jan. 17.
* * *
Restrooms added to first phase of Flatiron Park
More than $160,000 has been donated to assist in the funding of the Flatiron Community Park at 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
The council voted 7-0 on a consent agenda Oct. 4 to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community for a $100,000 grant to be used to construct a splash-pad water feature at the park.
The consent agenda vote also authorized an intergovernmental agreement with Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 for financial participation in a portion of the restroom construction cost and related sewer services at the park.
Plans call for more than an acre of turf, sidewalks, dozens of parking spaces and a splash pad at the park to be completed in early 2017. The park is funded mostly by development fees with additional funds generated by grants and a sponsorship program, according to a city press release. For more information, go to www.ajcity.net/flatiron.
It is important to have restrooms for the park, Liz Langenbach, parks director, told the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission at its Oct. 5 meeting
* * *
Council, school candidates answer hard questions
Two candidates for Apache Junction City Council and five for Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board were e-mailed questions Oct. 5 and were given a week to respond, with their answers printed in the newspaper.
Incumbents Robin Barker and Chip Wilson received enough votes in the primary election to be elected to the Apache Junction City Council. Robert Schroeder and Jeff Struble will be in the Nov. 8 runoff election.
The individuals running for three seats on the school district governing board Nov. 8 are: Jodi Ehrlich, Jennifer Fernandes, Cami Garcia, Danielle Reynolds and Christa Rizzi.
* * *
City council approves nonprofit to help at senior center
East Valley Adult Resources files and staff are to move out Nov. 10-11 from 1035 N. Idaho Road as the city takes over operations of the senior center. It will be closed temporarily both days and will reopen Monday, Nov. 14.
EVAR announced to the city last summer that it would no longer offer its services in Apache Junction and would cease Nov. 11. The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will take over administrative functions related to senior services.
The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting Oct. 18 approved spending $28,000 in a contract with Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens. The nonprofit will take over serving and distributing congregate and home-delivered meals as well as providing some transportation to seniors in the area. The contract is for the balance of the fiscal year, ending June 30.
* * *
How should monetary donors to city be thanked?
How to thank people and organizations for monetary donations and volunteer work has been discussed by the Apache Junction City Council. The council was slated to finalize a policy at a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
In 2015 the 501(c)3 nonprofit Friends of Apache Junction received $98,648 in donations from 360 individuals, 30 local organizations or businesses, two foundations and two estate gifts. With the money, the organization addressed 23 needs, Roger Hacker, sponsorship/partnership programs coordinator, said to the council Oct. 3.
He recalled telling City Manager Bryant Powell that a systematic approach is needed to thank donors.
A committee was set up with an individual donor, a member of the Friends of Apache Junction, Parks Director Liz Langenbach, Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly, a representative from management services, Mayor John Insalaco and Councilman Chip Wilson, Mr. Hacker said.
The committee met and came up with recommendations, Mr. Hacker said. They included that donors of $2,500 or more be recognized as well as groups or people who provided 100 percent of a need. Groups and people would be invited to a council meeting for a photo with the mayor and council or have a photo snapped at the department that received the donation, he told the council.
* * *
November 2016
AJ senior center lunches to be cooked off-site
The nonprofit agency temporarily handling Apache Junction senior center services has hired East Valley Adult Resources to cook congregate meals, the citys parks and recreation commission was told last week.
Liz Langenbach, director of the parks department, told the commission Nov. 2 that Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens found that EVAR was the best choice for the congregate meals, which are provided Monday-Friday at the senior center at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
EVAR announced to the city last summer that it would no longer operate the senior center in Apache Junction and would cease Nov. 11. The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will take over administrative functions related to senior services.
* * *
City council, school board, fire board members OK’d
Unofficial election results from Pinal County (as of 6:31 p.m. Nov. 10) show Jeff Struble leading Robert Schroeder, 4,229-3,427 for an Apache Junction City Council seat, according to http://pinalcountyaz.gov/elections/Pages/ElectionResults. aspx.
Unofficial votes (updated at 5:01 p.m. Nov. 10) from the Maricopa County Elections Department show Mr. Struble with 36 and Mr. Schroeder with 29.
Incumbents Robin Barker and Chip Wilson received enough votes in the primary election to be elected to the Apache Junction City Council.
The top vote-getters in the school board election for Apache Junction Unified School District were Cami Garcia, Jodi Ehrlich and Christa Rizzi, according to unofficial results.
As of 6:31 p.m. Nov. 10, the results were: Mrs. Garcia, 8,763; Mrs. Ehrlich, 8,318; Mrs. Rizzi, 8,260; Mrs. Reynolds, 7,229; and Mrs. Fernandes, 4,709.
Jeff Cross, Jason Moeller and Larry Strand had the most votes for Superstition Fire and Medical District board, according to unofficial elections results.
Unofficial results (updated at 6:31 p.m. Nov. 10) from the Pinal County Elections Department show the following votes cast for fire district board member: Mr. Cross, 9,790; Mr. Moeller, 7,949; Mr. Strand, 7,753; and Bill Kell, 5,649.
Unofficial results from the Maricopa County Elections Department (http://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/), updated at 5:01 p.m. Nov. 10, show Mr. Cross with 24, Mr. Kell with 23, Mr. Strand with 23 and Mr. Moeller with 17.
* * *
Fire override, AJUSD request to sell buildings approved
The unofficial Pinal County Elections Department results from the Nov. 8 election show the Apache Junction Unified School District has been given permission to sell unused buildings and an override for the Superstition Fire and Medical District was approved.
The vote for approval to sell the school district buildings was 13,160-3,884, according to results posted at 6:31 p.m. Nov. 10.
There are four buildings that could be sold: old Four Peaks Elementary School, 1755 N. Idaho Road; Superstition Mountain Elementary School, 550 S. Ironwood Drive; Gold Canyon Elementary School, 5810 S. Alameda Road; and Thunder Mountain Middle School, 3700 E. 16th Ave. District information on the sale is at http://ajusd.org/about.cfm?subpage=1502322.
Unofficial results (as of 6:31 p.m. Nov. 10) from Pinal County show an override for the Superstition Fire and Medical District was approved, 9,907-7,137, in the Nov. 8 election.
Unofficial results (updated at 5:01 p.m. Nov. 10) from the Maricopa County Elections Department show additional votes of 15 in favor and 23 against.
The override is for a 25 cents per $100 assessed value increase, which could raise $4.7 million to $4.8 million over five years.
* * *
Should residents be required to cut back oleanders?
Requiring Apache Junction residents to cut oleanders below fence lines if adjacent to horses was discussed at a council meeting.
The Apache Junction City Council on Nov. 15 discussed regulating the plant used for landscaping and screening and voted 5-2 to direct city staff to research what can be done, such as modifying a city ordinance under property maintenance.
Voting yes were Vice Mayor Robin Barker and council members Christa Rizzi, Chip Wilson, Dave Waldron and Jeff Serdy. Voting no were Mayor John Insalaco and Councilwoman Gail Evans.
Councilman Wilson asked for the item to be put on the agenda because a local resident had brought it to his attention during a call-to-the-public portion of a council meeting. Horses can die after eating a small amount of the plant’s leaves, the resident said. The councilman gathered information that was posted with the agenda item at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
* * *
December 2016
AJ City Council OK’s closure date for landfill
Dec. 31, 2035, has been set as the closure date for the landfill at 4050 S. Tomahawk Road and solid waste and covering soil may be piled as high as 1,723 feet above mean sea level, the Apache Junction City Council decided Dec. 6. The council vote also requires new groundwater monitoring of the landfill.
“2035 is the latest date it can close; however, it can close earlier and there are triggers in there that address that particular issue,” Rudy Esquivias, senior planner for Apache Junction, said to the council about an operating agreement, according to the video of the Dec. 6 meeting at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
“The current agreement that we are operating under does not have a closure date,” Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said to the council, according to the video. “I have lived in this city near Baseline and Tomahawk for 15 years. When I started in January of 2001, I remember being told ‘it’s 10 to 12 years,’” he said of a possible landfill closure date.
Republic Services is the parent company of the owner, Apache Junction Landfill Corp.
“Landfills typically don’t have closure dates, but tonight’s proposal will change that,” Stephen Anderson, representing AJLC, said at the Dec. 6 council meeting, according to the video. “If you all approve this proposal that is before you this evening, this landfill will become the only Republic landfill in the state that does have a set closure date,” he said, adding that the business has previously provided closure projections that estimate closure dates.
Those dates have changed because of a reduction of waste sent to the landfill. Competition, recycling and the general state of the economy are all factors in the lowering amount of waste coming to the facility, he said.
* * *
AJUSD superintendent’s resignation accepted
The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board voted 5-0 on Dec. 13 to accept Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson’s resignation and a settlement agreement. The board also decided 5-0 to accept its annual evaluation of the superintendent.
The votes were made after a closed-door executive session where the board members were, in part, slated to discuss the superintendent’s proposed resignation and settlement agreement and related issues.
A.R.S. 38.431.03 mandates that the discussion or consideration of personnel issues including the resignation of a public officer, appointee or employee of any public body shall be done privately in executive session unless the employee concerned requests a public discussion, Dana Hawman-Trumbull, AJUSD public relations coordinator, said in a press release.
Voting to accept the resignation were AJUSD Governing Board Chairman Jeff Cranmer, Vice Chairwoman Danielle Reynolds and board members Dena Kimble, Jodi Ehrlich and Michael Weaver.
Following the meeting, Dr. Wilson declined to explain why he resigned.
“I’m going to defer to Miss Hawman the communication. Some of that is going to be in executive session and when we wind up publicizing the release agreement I think it will become a little bit more clear but that’s not going to be affected today,” Dr. Wilson said in an interview.
When asked what he would be doing next, he replied: “Don’t know. I mean I’m still going to work for kids, so that’s what’s going to be next.”
* * *