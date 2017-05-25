98˚F-100˚F range for Thursday

Daytime highs are expected to drop back into the 98˚F-100˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Our cooling trend starts (May 25) with daytime highs expected to drop back into the 98˚F-100˚F range around the Valley. Plan on mostly sunny skies around the Valley with some passing high clouds. South/southwest winds will be breezy in the 7-14 mph range with frequent afternoon/evening gusts around 20-25 mph. Further cooling is expected on Friday and Saturday with highs limited to the low to mid 90s. Quiet weather will persist through this period, with mainly sunny skies each day and dry conditions across the lower deserts,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.