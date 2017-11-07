79˚F-82˚F range forecast for Nov. 7

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 79˚F-82˚F range around the Valley with upper 70s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Yesterday’s forecast remains on track for today with a period of cloudy and unsettled weather in the cards. The main driver is a weak disturbance moving east into southern California before traversing southern Arizona overnight tonight. Sufficient subtropical moisture will continue to stream northeast across the region for nearly continuous overcast skies and even some light showers/rain across far southern Arizona. Unfortunately, in and around the Valley drier conditions near the surface will hinder any rain chances. Moving ahead to mid-week plan on sunnier and dry conditions with high pressure nudging north. This should also allow for a few degrees of warming through the end of the work week. For today cloudy/overcast skies throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 79˚F-82˚F range around the Valley with upper 70s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will remain in the light category with no noteworthy gusts to contend with. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 60s around the urban corridor under clearing skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.