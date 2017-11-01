$72,000 may be given to Apache Junction health, human services organizations

The city’s health and human services commission is recommending that $72,000 be given to four organizations that asked for a total of $137,000.
The Apache Junction City Council will listen to a presentation by city staff and commission members at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and make a decision on funding at a meeting that starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, both in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agendas are at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The Apache Junction Food Bank applied to receive $32,000, the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley (Superstition Mountain Branch) applied to receive $30,000, Community Alliance Against Family Abuse applied to receive $25,000 and United Way of Pinal County applied to receive $50,000.
According to a document with the agenda, the commission is suggesting the following funding:
- Apache Junction Food Bank, $7,000, with the stipulation that the funds be used to provide emergency food for city of Apache Junction residents and maintenance of the refrigerator truck, three freezers and one walk-in cooler.
- Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley (Superstition Mountain Branch), $30,000, with the stipulation that the funds be used for the academic success programs, Power Hour/Project Learn and educational enhancement programs, “Healthy Habits” and teen programs for city of Apache Junction residents.
- Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, $25,000, with the stipulation that the funds be used for intervention programs for families affected by domestic abuse to include empowerment sessions, legal advocacy services and general advocacy services for city of Apache Junction residents.
- United Way of Pinal County, $10,000, with the stipulation that the funds be used for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program, which promotes early childhood literacy and improves educational opportunities for children who are city of Apache Junction residents by providing a book on a monthly basis to enrolled, qualified children.