401 S. Ironwood Drive RV storage lot expansion before Apache Junction P&Z Tuesday

The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Items on the agenda, https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, include:
•a presentation and discussion on case CUP-2-17, a proposed conditional use permit application from VIP Park LLC, Grace Johnston, statutory agent, represented by Stephen Sesedor, architect, requesting to be allowed to expand the existing, B-1 (general commercial)-zoned, VIP RV storage lot business at 401 S. Ironwood Drive; and proposing to construct landscape and screening property improvements, among other property improvements. City ordinances require a conditional use permit approval from the city’s planning and zoning commission for an outdoor storage use.