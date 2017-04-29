$4,000 checks presented to Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, Central Arizona College
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Mayor Jeff Serdy at the April 18 Apache Junction City Council meeting distributed proceeds from the East Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast to Dorian Townsend of Community Alliance Against Family Abuse and Jeff Bunkelmann of Central Arizona College. Both received $4,000. Above, from left, are Ms. Townsend and Mayor Serdy. Below, from right, are Mr. Serdy and Mr. Bunkelmann.
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.