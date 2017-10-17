Meeting Oct. 17: $349,000 upgrade sought for Apache Junction police dispatch, records programs

Special event liquor licenses, other matters also before city council Oct. 17
Software such as a computer-aided dispatch and records-management systems used by the Apache Junction Police Department are to be upgraded under an agreement to be considered at the Oct. 17 Apache Junction City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The council is to vote on an agreement with TriTech Software Systems in an amount not to exceed $349,332.40.
“Fifty percent of that will come from public safety funds including some (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) funds that the chief (Thomas E. Kelly) has located that we can use and 50 percent will come from the (Informational Technology) budget,” Apache Junction Police Capt. Arnold Freeman said at the council’s Oct. 2 work session.
“But then we are going to be spending $46,000 after the first year,” Apache Junction Councilman Jeff Struble said.
“Yes sir. The $349,000 includes the first year’s (support),” Capt. Freeman said.
Apache Junction Councilwoman Robin Barker asked why the contract states that it doesn’t include maintenance and support for the equipment.
“That is correct. The only thing we’re purchasing is software and annual support,” Capt. Freeman said.
“It mentions under the limited warranty area that if something goes wrong, that TriTech shall at its option correct any defect or replace it. It sounds like they have a choice under the warranty,” Councilwoman Barker said.
“When a defect occurs in the software, there are a number of remedies in order to resolve that. One is to fix it on the spot; there is something that can be configured or tweaked or fixed as with any software… or we – depending on the magnitude and the situation – it can be resolved in a future release of the product,” Steve Angell, TriTech account manager, said at the work session. “If there is concern, and it sounds like there may be concern about the specifics of how that is articulated, it would be my pleasure to make note of all of that .. and that is something we can continue to work on and discuss and negotiate.”
TriTech Software Systems’ web-based Inform will both update and combine several software programs the police department uses. The police department’s current software is Visionary, which was purchased in 1999, Capt. Freeman said.
“It had multiple issues. It was problematic until 2012. The current company we deal with is TriTech and they acquired Visionary in 2011. They enhanced the software and solved multiple issues. Visionary is approaching its 20 years and potentially the end of its lifecycle,” he said.
A next-generation 911 emergency system goes into effect next year and the new TriTech system, Inform, is compatible with it, Capt. Freeman said.
“It is web-based. There is no need for individual computer upgrades at PD. The mobile module, which is the officer’s … mobile data terminals, it also includes … location tracking so we will know where are officers are at any given moment, or at least where the vehicle is,” he said.
TriTech offers software that covers every facet within the incident-response workflow, including 9-1-1, computer-aided dispatch, field-based reporting, records management, jail management, analytics and intelligence, patient care reporting, and ambulance billing software, according to its linkedin profile at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tritech-software-systems. The business website is http://www.tritech.com.
In other business, the council is slated to consider:
•an agreement with American Specialty Health and Fitness Inc. to work as a third party to health insurance companies to fund Apache Junction Multi-generational Center visits to individuals on qualifying insurance plans for fitness activities/classes/events.
•an agreement with OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC to work as a third party to health insurance companies to fund Apache Junction Multi-Generational visits to individuals on qualifying insurance plans for fitness activities/classes/events.
•the 2016 Pinal County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
•an intergovernmental agreement with Pinal County allowing for the sharing of vehicles and equipment.
•proclaim the week of Oct. 15-21 as “Arizona Cities and Towns Week.”
•a special event liquor license for Paws 4 Life Car Show on Jan. 13 at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail. The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
•a special event liquor license for and alternate date for the Paws 4 Life Car Show on Jan. 27 at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail. The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
•a special event liquor license for the Beer and Brat Feast on Feb. 22 at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail. The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
•a special event liquor license for the Lost Dutchman Days rodeo dance on Feb. 23 at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail. The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
•presentation, discussion, public hearing and consideration of a proposed a resolution declaring as a public record a document filed with the city clerk entitled “2017 amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Land Development Code, Chapter 2: Subdivision Regulations.”
•presentation, discussion, public hearing and consideration of a proposed ordinance amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Land Development Code, by repealing Chapter 2: Subdivision Regulations in its entirety; and adopting by reference a new Chapter 2 as more fully detailed in that certain document entitled “2017 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Chapter 2: Subdivision Regulations”; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; providing for penalties; and establishing an effective date.
•a presentation, discussion and possible consideration of an intergovernmental agreement with the town of Superior for the transfer of city used vehicles and equipment. This IGA will allow the city to avoid the additional expenditure of public funds for disposing of vehicles and equipment by directly relinquishing ownership to Superior.
•a presentation, discussion and possible direction to staff to proceed with a city-initiated rezoning for the purpose of encouraging development and redevelopment of a portion of Ironwood Drive from Broadway Avenue to Apache Trail (Ironwood Crossings). The proposed zoning will change the current zoning from B-1 and B-2 to B-1/PD and B-2/PD through the use of a Planned Development Overlay to modify existing zoning requirements and establish an appropriate palate of uses and development standards that will improve the viability of the corridor.
•a presentation, discussion and possible direction to staff on recruitment of one board member to the Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District as Chester Burgess has resigned from the SMCFD board.
•a presentation, discussion and possible direction to staff on recruitment of three board members for the Construction Code Board of Appeals and one board member for the Municipal Property Corporation.
•set a closed-door executive session for 6 p.m. and work session for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6.
•set a closed-door executive session for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.