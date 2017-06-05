$270,000 annual contract set for Apache Junction senior services meals

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting June 6 is slated to approve in a consent agenda a professional services agreement with Compass Group USA Inc. for senior meal services in an amount not to exceed $270,000. The contract term is July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018, with the ability to automatically renew for four additional one-year periods with the final end date of June 30, 2022.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.