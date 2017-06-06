$12,000 agreement with city for trash, recyclables to be considered June 6
A trash and recyclables agreement between the city and Republic Services will be discussed June 6 by the Apache Junction City Council. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The council is slated to discuss and vote on the one-year $12,109.68 agreement with the option to renew for four additional one-year periods.
