Wheaton College student Grace Javier performs in show

Wheaton College student Grace Javier, of Apache Junction, performed in “And It Was Good,” the annual fall dance show presented by Zoe’s Feet Dance Ministry.
Zoe’s Feet is a Wheaton College ministry for dancers to use dance as worship and to the use their gifts to minister to others through dance.
Wheaton College, in Wheaton, Illinois, is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.