Wheaton College student Grace Javier performs in ‘Confessions’
Wheaton College student Grace Javier of Apache Junction performed in “Confessions,” the annual spring dance show presented by Zoe’s Feet Dance Ministry.
Zoe’s Feet is a Wheaton College ministry for dancers to use dance as worship and to the use their gifts to minister to others through dance.
Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, is a co-educational Christian liberal arts college. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.
