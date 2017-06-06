Wendy Miller of Apache Junction wins PR award

Apache Junction resident Wendy Miller, right, news editor for the Queen Creek Independent, received the Distinction in Education Reporting award from the Arizona Schools Public Relations Association. APRSA advocates on behalf of school marketing professionals.
Ms. Miller was presented with her award from Stephanie Ingersoll, left, the public information officer for the Queen Creek Unified School District. Ms. Ingersoll nominated her for the award. “I am proud they recognized how important your work is to QCUSD,” she wrote in an e-mail informing Ms. Miller she had won the award. Ms. Miller works out of the East Valley office of Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA in Apache Junction.