Mekaela Walters graduates from Apache Junction High School, community college

Two weeks before she was to receive her Apache Junction High School diploma, senior Mekaela Walters graduated from Central Arizona Community College with her associate of art and associate of science degrees, according to a post at the Apache Junction Unified School District’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
At 17 she completed two degrees and was chosen as class speaker out of more than 1,000 students graduating at CAC. She was one of three other high school students to graduate. She was “Tutor of the Year,” “Student of the Year” and president of student leadership.