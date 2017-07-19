Tiffany Chamberlain new Avalon Elementary campus director

Effective July 1, Tiffany Chamberlain is the new campus director and principal of Avalon Elementary K-8 Charter School, 1045 S. San Marcos Drive in Apache Junction.
Executive Director Michael McCord announced his appointment of Mrs. Chamberlain to the role of principal. She has 16 years of teaching from preschool to sixth grade in numerous school districts.
Mrs. Chamberlain is a graduate of Ottawa University with a bachelor of arts in elementary education and a masters degree in guidance counseling.
“My goal is to always contribute … through dedication and hard work to the students and parents of our community. I look forward to bringing my best to Avalon family and supporting our students, parents and faculty and staff to provide the best educational experience possible for all of our students,” she said in a press release.
Mrs. Chamberlain in her classroom always found success by creating an atmosphere with her students and parents of respect and learning that is child-focused, she said.
“In focusing on the child, I have been able to deliver the high levels of success for every student in my care,” Mrs. Chamberlain said.
The school’s website is http://avaloncharterschool.com/.