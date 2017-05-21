Superstition Mountain Rotary Club honors police, fire chiefs

Rotarians have a tradition of supporting The Rotary Foundation through gifts of $1,000 made to the foundation in the names of people club members wish to honor. The gift results in the honoree being named a Paul Harris Fellow.
This year, the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club honored Apache Junction Police Chief Tom Kelly and Superstition Fire and Medical District Chief Paul Bourgeois for the excellence of the public safety services provided by their two organizations and for their leadership. Both men received a Paul Harris Fellow award certificate and pin from Bryant Powell, club past-president, recognizing the club’s gift of $2,000 to The Rotary Foundation in their names.
Rotary International, the largest service organization in the world, has as its causes promoting peace, fighting diseases (notably polio), providing clean water and sanitation, supporting education, helping mothers and children and growing local economies. The local club meets noon Wednesdays throughout the year at the Gold Canyon Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road.
Editor’s note: Bob Homann is a member of the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club. For more information, go to http://www.superrotary.com.