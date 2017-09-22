Apache Junction and Gold Canyon fire district hires two firefighters

The Superstition Fire and Medical District has hired two new firefighters – Zachary Leon and Trenton McMinn.
In August the district announced internally that it would be conducting a testing process and establishing an eligibility list for firefighter positions. Internal candidates included part-time transportation personnel who work on the district’s ambulances and members of the district’s volunteer staff, Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said in a press release.
“Interested candidates who met the minimum qualifications for firefighter were scheduled for a testing process. First, candidates were required to pass a written exam with a minimum score of 75 percent. Following the written exam, the top 12 scoring candidates were then scheduled to attend an intern academy held at our Training Center Aug. 28-29. The intern academy is designed to test the candidates abilities to ‘think on their feet’ through challenging situations, determine their ability to work with others and to provide them an example of what the fire academy will be like, to assure they have an understanding of what the job entails,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.
The intern academy included two full days in 100-plus-degree temperatures and consisted of physical exercise, ladder drills, hose evolutions, forcible entry training, self-rescue situations, a few surprise drills and interviews. Those who passed the intern academy with a minimum score of 75 percent were scheduled for a formal panel interview in the following days.
“(Mr.) Leon, one of our current part-time transportation personnel, and (Mr.) McMinn, one of our current volunteer personnel, had placed No. 1 and No. 2 respectively on our eligibility list. These two individuals will now complete a comprehensive medical exam, background investigation and many hours of orientation. They will both begin a 12-week recruit academy at the Phoenix Fire Department on Oct. 2 with graduation on Jan. 12,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.
SFMD Fire Capt. Dustin Farber has been selected to serve as their recruit training officer and will accompany them to the recruit academy.
Following academy graduation, the newly sworn firefighters are slated to complete an additional one to two weeks of training specific to the SFMD before being assigned to one of its three shifts.
“Please join the SFMD in congratulating our two newest firefighters and look forward to seeing them serving your community by the end of January,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.