Apache Junction Police tech Stephanie Bourgeois helps build house near Kalispell, Montana

Apache Junction Police Department crime scene technician Stephanie Bourgeois went a long way to help build a house – but it was all worth it, she says.
“All the support I received to go on this trip will allow three young children and their parents to have what many of us take for granted – a home to make memories in,”Ms. Bourgeois said of her June trip to work with Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity is a long-standing nonprofit grassroots organization that helps families and individuals build or improve their home. The homeowners help build alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Volunteers raise money to travel to work sites, which now number more than 1,300 communities in the U.S. and more than 70 countries.
Ms. Bourgeois volunteered to be part of a team that was assigned to help build a home for a family of five near Kalispell, Montana. The family, which included three children ages 4 to 10, worked with Ms. Bourgeois’ group and ate lunch with them during the weeklong project.
She said the frame of the house was mostly complete so her team was divided into groups doing roofing, blocking and framing and painting.
“We as a group accomplished quite a bit of work,” Ms. Bourgeois said. “The entire roof was shingled and the entire exterior was trimmed. I had to get into some tight spots to measure and some high spots to drill in the wood.”
Ms. Bourgeois said the experience was beyond anything she could have imagined – working with a group of people she never met, none of whom had ever visited Montana prior. She said she stayed at a church camp on Flathead Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi in the nation. She even saw a bear from afar.
Ms. Bourgeois said she was so thankful for those who supported her trip, not just for the experience but also the important project she helped complete.
“A big thank you for all who donated money for me to go to Montana and help build this family a home, especially for their children,” Ms. Bourgeois said, adding that she had a conversation with the 4-year-old about finally moving into a house.
“She told me that because they had always lived in a small apartment they never had had an Easter egg hunt, but when they move into their new home they will be able to have an Easter egg hunt indoors and outdoors. The other small child then chimed in and told me that they will also be able to get their first dog. That’s why all the donations were so important. I t is allowing these young children to have what most of us take for granted, Easter egg hunts and pets.”
Editor’s note: Al Bravo is the public information officer for the city of Apache Junction. Learn more about Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org.