Soroptimist of the East Valley installs board for 2017-18

During the June 22 Soroptimist International of the East Valley business meeting a new board was installed for the 2017-18 year. Dana Osborne will serve as president, Laura Dean-Lytle and Constance Halonen-Wilson will serve as co-treasurers, Ms. Halonen-Wilson will also serve as secretary and Rhonda Rome and Grace Guilfoyle will serve as directors.
“Last year was full of accomplishments and I am looking forward another exciting year,” President Osborne said. “I am honored to lead an organization that is making a difference in the lives of women and girls. We have wonderful women who are doing meaningful work here in the East Valley. The goal of the international organization is to help women and girls achieve social and economic empowerment – and I am confident that our local club will continue to make progress towards that important goal.”
Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls. SIEV, formerly Soroptimist International of Apache Junction, participates in local events and programs that help support the community, focusing particularly on providing access to education for women and girls.
Are you interested in joining SIEV? Membership provides the opportunity to meet new people while making a difference in your community.
For membership information and additional details about SIEV, visit SIEastValley.com or call 480-382-9087. Follow SIEV on Facebook at Facebook.com/SIEastValley. Business meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is a member of Soroptimist International of the East Valley.