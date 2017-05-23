Soroptimist International of Gold Canyon volunteers hold annual day of service

On Saturday, March 4, Soroptimist International of Gold Canyon held its annual Saturday of Service with helping hands to a very deserving organization – Apache Junction’s Community Alliance Against Family Abuse.
Armed with tools and lots of energy, the workforce included our members, our “Soropti-mister’s” and five very willing assistants from Apache Junction High School’s Navy JROTC Program. In just 5 hours, we did a makeover of CAAFA’s advocate office, complete with six new desks and chairs – all of which needed assembly. We also reorganized their donations area for easier access, sorting and storage into large bins. Lastly, we reorganized their family support area.
SIGC’s goal to provide a more workable environment was accomplished. CAAFA is extremely happy with their well-organized new space.
Dorian Townsend, CAAFA executive director, commented, “This project has completely re-envisioned the advocacy office, allowing county-wide advocates to have a mobile workspace. Improvements to other office areas are more family-friendly and will make it easier to serve our participants.”
Soroptimist is an international volunteer organization of women who work to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and around the world. For more information, visit www.soroptimistgc.org, e-mail us at info@soroptimistgc.org and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SIGC.AZ.
For more information about CAAFA, visit www.caafaaz.org or call 480-982-0205.
Editor’s note: Joyce Jameson is the communications team leader for Soroptimist International of Gold Canyon.