Soroptimist of the East Valley awards $5,500 in scholarships to local women

Soroptimist International of the East Valley presented five scholarships to local women to help further their education. The club presented four $1,000 scholarships and one $1,500 Live Your Dream Award, a signature program of Soroptimist International.
Roddy Charlton presented the Suzanne Charlton Arts and Humanities Scholarship in honor of his sister.
“Suzanne was a wonderful sister, artist and truly an inspiration,” Mr. Charlton said. The scholarship was presented to Anne Anderson, Apache Junction High School graduating class of 2017. Anne was the valedictorian and is headed to Northern Arizona State University to pursue music education. Mr. Charlton also presented the Marguerite Charlton Health and Science Scholarship, a scholarship in honor of his mother who provided many wonderful life lessons. The scholarship was presented to Alejandra Cano, a mother of two and military wife. Ms. Cano is pursuing dual degrees in nursing, a bachelors of science in nursing from NAU and an associate’s degree from Central Arizona College.
Rebecca Charlton presented the Dolores and Raymond Muth Re-Careering Scholarship in honor of her parents who loved school and valued education. Susan Cluff received the award; she is attending CAC to become an x-ray technologist and was recently assigned to her first clinical rotation. The Soroptimist International of the East Valley Scholarship was presented to Tracy Swander, a fulltime student and mom. Tracy is pursuing a degree in culinary and hotel/restaurant management.
The Live Your Dream Award was presented to Megan Kosnoski, a mother of two and recent graduate from the Pima Medical Institute as a medical assistant. “I am so happy to be working fulltime at my externship site,” Ms. Kosnoski said. “I am excited to see where my future takes me; I am looking forward to the opportunity to help people and give back, the Soroptimist has given to me.”
SIEV, formerly Soroptimist Internationally of Apache Junction, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the new name June 14 at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce.
Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls. SIEV participates in local events and programs that help support the community, focusing particularly on providing access to education for women and girls. Are you interested in joining SIEV and meet new people while making a difference in your community? For membership information and additional details about SIEV, visit SIEastValley.com or call 480-382-9087. Business meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen is a member of Soroptimist International of the East Valley.