Shannon Hanson studying occupational therapy at Brenau University

Shannon Hanson from Gold Canyon is enrolled at Brenau University for the fall 2017 semester. She is majoring in occupational therapy.
Founded in 1878, Brenau University is a private, not-for-profit comprehensive institution of higher education that enrolls students in graduate and undergraduate studies on campuses and online. Gainesville, Georgia-based Brenau includes the residential Women’s College, which represents the academic and philosophical underpinnings of the liberal arts university. Brenau also provides coeducational opportunities through the doctoral level, including programs in Gainesville and other Georgia locales including Augusta, Kings Bay, Norcross and Fairburn, as well as Jacksonville, Florida.
Brenau University offers doctorates in nursing, occupational therapy and physical therapy, a terminal master of fine arts in interior design, specialist in education, master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees as well as professional certifications.
The Women’s College has 14 nationally competitive intercollegiate Golden Tigers sports teams, national honor societies and national sororities with dedicated residential facilities on campus.
The university provides outlets for artistic expression and community service for all students. Brenau has a permanent collection of art and presents year-round programming that includes art exhibitions, lectures, debates and literary readings and theatrical and musical performances. The website is www.brenau.edu.