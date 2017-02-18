Sean Winikates named to SUNY Potsdam president’s list

Sean Winikates of Apache Junction was named to the president’s list at The State University of New York at Potsdam.

Mr. Winikates, whose major is exploratory/undeclared, was among 869 SUNY Potsdam students who were honored for academic excellence in the Fall 2016 semester. College President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg recognized the students for earning top marks.

To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Founded in 1816, The State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges-and the oldest institution within SUNY. As the College marks its bicentennial in 2016, SUNY Potsdam is celebrating a 200-year legacy of pioneering programs and educational excellence. The college enrolls approximately 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. To learn more, visit http://www.potsdam.edu.

