Ryan Elowe Superstition Fire and Medical District 2016 firefighter of the year

The Superstition Fire and Medical District’s 2016 firefighter of the year Award was given to Firefighter/ Emergency Medical Technician Ryan Elowe.
“I’m honored to receive such a prestigious award and extremely thankful for the support of my peers and the SFMD,” Mr. Elowe said in a press release.
The following submission was chosen by his peers as the winning nomination:
“Ryan is often sought out by seniors and peers alike for counsel regarding policy, operations, district morale and interpersonal relation issues. Ryan somehow always has his finger on the pulse of the district membership. He is reliable, honest and caring while providing thoughtful, heartfelt mentorship and advice regarding a variety of matters ranging from personal life issues with individual members to 30,000-foot perspectives regarding labor and management topics. I am always amazed at how often Ryan can bring things into perspective when the world seems to be on fire for individual members.
“I believe Ryan is playing an instrumental role in the culture change occurring in the SFMD as we strive to be the premier fire district in the state. Ryan teaches us to love one-another, seek out non-biased facts, problem solve, set aside our ego and be the best humans we can be (both on and off duty). Ryan sets an example for us to follow. Ryan is experienced, both technically and tactically proficient on the fire-ground and (Emergency Medical Services) scene, but it is his words and actions between calls, around the dinner table and off-duty which sets him apart and further defines his character.
“Character is intangible and unteachable, but it can be observed, emulated and developed when you have an excellent role-model. Ryan is our role model, and he is what we need more in our community. We live in a world that demands measurable results, statistics and bottom lines, but I propose that the most important things in life are not measured, but experienced. A firefighter like Ryan Elowe is more than the sum of his parts.”
A member of the SFMD family for more than 15 years, Mr. Elowe has developed an outstanding reputation of being a friend, leader and mentor within the fire district. He continually advocates to increase knowledge and understanding within the organization, according to the release.
“We are extremely proud of Ryan and the great example he continues to provide to this organization. He’s definitely an All-Star,” Assistant Chief Brett Broman said in the release.
Mr. Elowe was recently certified as a technical rescue technician and is assigned to Station 262. He is a member of a newly created Peer Support Team, various committees and is a certified Blue Card incident commander.
Born and raised in California, Mr. Elowe lives in Mesa with his wife Robbin and their three boys: Ty, 13; Greyson, 11; and Rush, 7. Ryan oversees the youth and men’s groups at his local church, and is also involved in a local Boy Scout program.
For more information about SFMD’s 2016 Firefighter of the Year, visit sfmd.az.gov or call 480-982-4440.