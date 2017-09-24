Riding lesson winners announced by Apache Junction Mounted Rangers

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers are again offering free riding lessons. Interested students needed to write an essay stating why they should be chosen for this opportunity to learn about horses as well as learn to ride. Those interested needed to be in grades four through 12 and live in the Apache Junction Unified School District. All equipment will be furnished including horses during the lessons.
Winning students are, from left, Eum Bi Lee, Eun Ji Cto, Amber Henderson and Abigail Lott. Next to her is Maria Jones, instructor; and Kim Bridges. The lessons are at Smoketree Stables in Apache Junction, Joan Felkner, AJMR public relations officer, said. The group’s website is www.ajmountedrangers.org.