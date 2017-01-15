President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice President Dena Kimble chosen by AJUSD board

The five-member Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board on Jan. 10 elected a president and vice president.
Jodi Ehrlich was elected president and Dena Kimble was elected vice president.
Mrs. Ehrlich has a bachelor of science degree in Finance from Northern Arizona University and a post-baccalaureate in accounting from Arizona State University. She is a certified public accountant and small-business owner, according to a press release.
She is an avid triathlete and is also actively involved with the Lost Dutchman Marathon, whose mission supports the children of the community. Her child attends Apache Junction High School, according to the release.
Mrs. Kimble has paralegal and interior-design degrees. She designed and patented a lanyard phone case that she manufactures and sells internationally. She was vice president of Airport Limousine Company, which was owned and operated by her family from 1984 to 1996. She was PTO president at Desert Vista Elementary School for four years, where she helped raise money to install smart boards in every classroom and introduced new events at the school, according to the release.
The school board generally meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month for a meeting and 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday for a work session at the board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.