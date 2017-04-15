Pinal County attorney recognizes Apache Junction police officers

April 2-8 is nationally recognized as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office used it as an opportunity to highlight the work law enforcement does to help victims of crime, according to a press release.
In a ceremony on April 3, Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly and Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer recognized two members of the city police force, Officer Keith Gabriel and Detective Ariel Perez.
Officer Gabriel was recognized for his ongoing support of the victim-services program, his tireless efforts at helping the homeless and vulnerable population of Apache Junction and more specifically for going out of his way to buy groceries and needed items for home-bound seniors.
“It is these routine actions that our officers do every day that goes unnoticed by the public at-large. We are very fortunate to have police officers in our community that truly care about the people they serve. And they do it because it’s the right thing,” Chief Kelly said in the release.
Detective Perez was recognized for his diligent work on a parental abduction case. In coordinating with multi-state agencies, Detective Perez was able to track down the non-custodial parent, find the abducted child and return him safely to his father within a short period of time.
“This was another routine case that came to the investigation division,” Chief Kelly said in the release. “After a little interviewing the detective found that the incident did not occur within our jurisdiction. Detective Perez contacted the other agency and found that they would not assume jurisdiction. Perez then assumed the responsibility to assist the victim in this case as no one else would. His quick and concerning actions reunited a child and the lawful parent. I am proud to say that these two officers (Gabriel and Perez) routinely go above and beyond to assist all of our community. This is a tribute to serving those in need or those that can’t be heard. I thank (Pinal) County Attorney Kent Volkmer for this recognition.”
To learn more about National Crime Victim’s Rights Week, visit https://ovc.ncjrs.gov/ncvrw.