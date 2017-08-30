Photo: New Capt. Tanner Fox announced at fire district board meeting

The Superstition Fire and Medical District at an Aug. 16 governing board meeting presented a badge to new Capt. Tanner Fox. Above, from left, are Acting Fire Chief Mike Farber, Capt. Tanner Fox and Richard Ochs, Superstition Fire and Medical District assistant chief of emergency services and operations.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
