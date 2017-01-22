Photo: Apache Junction City Council

Matthew McNulty, an employee of the city of Apache Junction, snaps a photo of the city council Jan. 17 in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. From left, back row, are Councilman Jeff Struble, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson, Mayor Jeff Serdy and Councilman Dave Waldron; and front row, Councilwoman Gail Evans, Councilwoman Robin Barker and Councilwoman Christa Rizzi. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

