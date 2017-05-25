Patty Smith Apache Junction Unified School District April employee of the month

From left, Dr. Chad Wilson, Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent, announces that Patty Smith of the district office is the April employee of the month. The announcement was made at the May 9 AJUSD Governing Board meeting. The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com