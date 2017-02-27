Patrick Finn awarded Apache Junction Unified School District employee of the month
(Photo special to the Independent by Dana Hawman-Trumbull)
Awarded employee of the month at the Feb. 14 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board was Patrick Finn, right, from grounds and maintenance, with Maintenance Director Larry Hill, left.
