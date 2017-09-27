Norm Hoefer Apache Junction schools certified employee of the month
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
From right, Apache Junction High School Principal Larry Laprise announced at the Sept. 12 Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting that Norm Hoefer was the August certified employee of the month.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.